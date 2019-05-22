2019 NHL Playoffs: Full Stanley Cup Final schedule for Bruins-Blues, will get underway May 27

It's been a long, grueling Stanley Cup Playoffs but one team is just four wins away from raising the Cup. This year, it'll be the Boston Bruins going up against the St. Louis Blues with Lord Stanley on the line.

The Bruins swept the Hurricanes and the Blues took down the Sharks in their respective conference finals, and they'll be able to get some rest before the final series of the playoffs gets underway. The NHL has already released the full schedule for the Cup Final, announcing Game 1 would take place on May 27 in Boston.

That means that the Bruins will have 11 days off between games -- the longest gap between games for a Stanley Cup finalist in the NHL's salary cap era. The 2006 Edmonton Oilers and 2007 Ottawa Senators shared the prior record of nine days off. That much rest may not be such a great thing, as both the Oilers and Sens went on to lose in the Cup Final after their long break.

While the Bruins will likely appreciate the rest to heal up whatever injuries and ailments they may be nursing, they also have quite a lot of momentum that they'll be forced to sit on. Boston has won seven straight games heading into the Cup Final -- their longest playoff win streak since 1972.

That much rest also tends to be bad news for a hot goaltender, and Boston certainly has one of those right now. Tuukka Rask has been the team's MVP during this playoff run and he carries a .942 save percentage into the Final.

But the Blues and their goaltender are riding a hot streak of their own. St. Louis took three straight to close out their series against the Sharks in six games, and netminder Jordan Binnington had a collective .974 save percentage over those final three games.

The Blues will be making their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1970, when they were swept by -- guess who -- the Boston Bruins. They'll be hoping for a better result this time around.

It should be one heck of an entertaining series, so you won't want to miss it. Here's the full schedule:

All start times Eastern

Game 1: Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. (Boston)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. (Boston)

Game 3: Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. (St. Louis)

Game 4: Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m. (St. Louis)

*Game 5: Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m. (Boston)

*Game 6: Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. (St. Louis)

*Game 7: Wednesday, June 12 at 8 p.m. (Boston)

*If necessary