The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday that the team signed veteran goaltender Tuukka Rask to a one-year contract. Rask, who previously spent 13 seasons in Boston, has a deal with an NHL cap hit of $1 million.

Rask had recently signed a professional tryout contract with the AHL's Providence Bruins. The 34-year old was expected to start for Providence on Friday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but the game ended up being postponed due to COVID-19.

Prior to signing with Providence, Rask had been training for several weeks with the Bruins. Rask had been an unrestricted free agent and underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip in July.

"I feel great," Rask said during a Zoom call last week with members of the media, courtesy of NESN's George Balekji. "Biggest issue for me was the catching of the joint and the pain that created.. that all is gone. Physically I feel great. Obviously it's been a while since game action but we'll get tomorrow's game and see what happens after that."

During the 2021-22 season, the Bruins' goaltending situation has been handled by both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, the latter of whom signed a four-year, $20 million contract in the offseason. It's been a very even timeshare, with both goaltenders starting 16 games apiece thus far.

Rask spent his entire 13-year NHL career with the Bruins. The Finnish goaltender won the Vezina Trophy in 2014, which is annually awarded to the league's top goaltender. In addition, Rask was a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2020.