The Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers have announced that both teams plan to celebrate the life of former NHL player Colby Cave during Thursday's game. Prior to the start of the game, there will be a tribute to highlight Cave's time with the Bruins and Oilers.

Cave's wife, Emily Cave, will participate in the ceremonial pregame puck drop to honor the late NHL forward. The Boston Bruins Foundation will auction off game-used sticks from both teams and the proceeds will benefit the Colby Cave Memorial Fund. The Boston Bruins Foundation will also hold a 50/50 raffle that will benefit the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

On April 7 of 2020, Cave suffered a brain bleed. He died just four days later at 25 years old. A colloid cyst was putting pressure on his brain and Cave underwent emergency surgery before being placed in a medically induced coma.

"The National Hockey League family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Colby Cave, whose life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement at the time of Cave's death. "An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches. More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him."

Cave went undrafted in 2015 and spent the next four seasons with the Bruins organization. In January 2019, Cave was claimed off of waivers by the Oilers and split time between the Oilers and their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

In 67 NHL games, Cave scored four goals and dished out five assists.