Kid Rock is playing the 2018 NHL All-Star Game, and hockey Twitter isn't having it

NHL fans from all over seem to agree on one thing: Hating Kid Rock

The NHL has tapped Kid Rock as its performer for the 2018 All-Star Game in Tampa Bay, and it would be fair to say that fans are less than thrilled with the development. The controversial musician is no stranger to hockey arenas: He opened up Little Caesar's Arena with a concert. Nor is he unconnected to the Lightning: Red Wings' legend Steve Yzerman runs the team. However, fans are not at all that impressed with his resume.

Even professional outlets can't stand the thought of Rock performing.

While other people were just wondering if someone -- anyone -- else was available.

For some fans, all that was left to do was fade away.

For others, at least something good came out of the announcement.

But maybe the NHL made a mistake?

But then again, maybe not.

The All-Star Game will be played Jan. 28 in a tournament format, as the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific and Central divisions field their best. The first game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, while the final game will start at 5:30. It tends to be a fun format, but if the reactions are any indication, maybe some people will just tune out during the show.

