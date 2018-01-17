Kid Rock is playing the 2018 NHL All-Star Game, and hockey Twitter isn't having it
NHL fans from all over seem to agree on one thing: Hating Kid Rock
The NHL has tapped Kid Rock as its performer for the 2018 All-Star Game in Tampa Bay, and it would be fair to say that fans are less than thrilled with the development. The controversial musician is no stranger to hockey arenas: He opened up Little Caesar's Arena with a concert. Nor is he unconnected to the Lightning: Red Wings' legend Steve Yzerman runs the team. However, fans are not at all that impressed with his resume.
Even professional outlets can't stand the thought of Rock performing.
While other people were just wondering if someone -- anyone -- else was available.
For some fans, all that was left to do was fade away.
For others, at least something good came out of the announcement.
But maybe the NHL made a mistake?
But then again, maybe not.
The All-Star Game will be played Jan. 28 in a tournament format, as the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific and Central divisions field their best. The first game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, while the final game will start at 5:30. It tends to be a fun format, but if the reactions are any indication, maybe some people will just tune out during the show.
-
Andrew Shaw out indefinitely with injury
The team tweeted on Monday that Shaw would be re-evaluated in 7-10 days
-
Canadiens share update on Danault
The Montreal forward was hospitalized after taking a Zdeno Chara slap shot to the head
-
Power Rankings: Flames, Penguins rise
Tampa Bay is still No. 1 and Vegas is still up there, but a few others are finally catching...
-
Vegas takes jabs at Army over complaint
Army filed an opposition to the use of 'Golden Knights' on the last day that it was permitted...
-
Pierre McGuire diagnosed with cancer
The NBC rinkside reporter is hoping to return in time for the 2018 Olympics
-
NHL announces 2018 All-Star Game rosters
Here's who wade the cut for the 2018 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 28 at Amalie Arena in Tampa...
Add a Comment