Kid Rock is playing the 2018 NHL All-Star Game, and hockey Twitter isn't having it

The NHL has tapped Kid Rock as its performer for the 2018 All-Star Game in Tampa Bay, and it would be fair to say that fans are less than thrilled with the development. The controversial musician is no stranger to hockey arenas: He opened up Little Caesar's Arena with a concert. Nor is he unconnected to the Lightning: Red Wings' legend Steve Yzerman runs the team. However, fans are not at all that impressed with his resume.

Even professional outlets can't stand the thought of Rock performing.

When you find out Kid Rock is playing the Alll-Star Game pic.twitter.com/vMDqnK4x8R — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) January 17, 2018

While other people were just wondering if someone -- anyone -- else was available.

Was there really no one else? Seriously? — Katie (@KatieCJ6) January 17, 2018

NHL selected Kid Rock to do their ASG? pic.twitter.com/mUXEdUpqqQ — Jayson Buford (@jaysonbuford) January 17, 2018

For some fans, all that was left to do was fade away.

Kid rock to play the #NHLAllStar game.... every #Hockey fan right now... pic.twitter.com/d07L2y5ZHE — All Beard No Teeth (@ABNTHockey) January 17, 2018

Opens up Twitter*



The headline reads that Kid Rock is performing at the 2018 NHL All Star game.... pic.twitter.com/tw9jUH1dlA — Alex R. (@AlexTheGreatzz) January 17, 2018

For others, at least something good came out of the announcement.

I've never seen @NHL fans more united than they are right now in hating the announcement that Kid Rock is playing the #NHLAllStar game. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 17, 2018

But maybe the NHL made a mistake?

The NHL picking musical acts at their events. pic.twitter.com/5nTW9k0yS7 — Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo (@Brendan414) January 17, 2018

Hey @NHL, did you actually discuss inviting Kid Rock to perform at the ASG or was it an intern error? — Jason Kay (@JKTHN) January 17, 2018

But then again, maybe not.

The All-Star Game will be played Jan. 28 in a tournament format, as the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific and Central divisions field their best. The first game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, while the final game will start at 5:30. It tends to be a fun format, but if the reactions are any indication, maybe some people will just tune out during the show.