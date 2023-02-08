Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane will be mentioned a lot ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 3, but he is not sure if he wants to play for a different team.

Kane revealed that he's had conversations with his agent, Pat Brisson, regarding teams that are interested in trading for him, but noted that he is currently undecided as to whether he's going to waive the no-movement clause in his contract prior to the trade deadline.

"I think there are definitely opportunities out there that are intriguing and could be exciting. We'll see," Kane said earlier this week, according to ESPN. "He's told me a few [teams] that have kind of reached out to him. Obviously figuring out a team that might be the best fit. But we're not really at that point there."

Kane has not specified what type of situation he'd be looking for that would lead to him signing off on a trade.

Kane is in the final season of an eight-year contract and has a cap hit of $10.5 million. Considering that the Blackhawks are far removed from the playoff race and sitting in the basement of the Central Division, the franchise could be looking to move on from Kane before he were to hit free agency this summer.

The Blackhawks winger currently has just 35 points (nine goals and 26 assists) in 46 games this season. He is currently on pace for just 62 points, which would be the second-lowest of his 16-year career. However, Kane has been playing well lately as he's recorded four assists over his last three games.

In addition to Kane, Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews is also in the final year of his eight-year contract. Like Kane, Toews has remained non-committal as to whether he wants to be traded ahead of the trade deadline next month.