Prior to Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers, the Pittsburgh Penguins honored former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger, who retired following the 2021 NFL season, performed the ceremonial puck drop between Penguins star Sidney Crosby and Rangers center Barclay Goodrow.

During warm-ups, each member of the Penguins wore No. 7 Roethlisberger jerseys.

Following the national anthem, Roethlisberger walked across a black carpet and received a standing ovation as Pittsburgh fans waved Terrible Towels. After the ceremonial puck drop, Roethlisberger tossed his arm back as if he was throwing a deep pass and provided Pittsburgh fans with a fist pump.

Roethlisberger celebrated the evening with his wife, Ashley, and his three children.

As Roethlisberger finished up, Penguins public address announcer Ryan Mill said "We'll see you in Canton." Roethlisberger will be eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

Big Ben had an outstanding career in Pittsburgh as he led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories. The Steelers legend finished his career with 64,088 passing yards, good for No. 5 all time, and threw 418 touchdown passes.

Roethlisberger announced his retirement back in January and was honored during the Steelers' final home game against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 3.