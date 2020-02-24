Rangers' Igor Shesterkin, Pavel Buchnevich injured in car accident

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin and forward Pavel Buchnevich were involved in a car accident in Brooklyn on Sunday evening. Shesterkin -- who was driving -- suffered a non-displaced rib fracture in the accident and will be reevaluated in "a couple of weeks," according to Rangers president John Davidson, while Buchnevich was "shaken up" from the accident.

Buchnevich didn't suffer any major injuries and is day-to-day.

Describing the crash, Davidson said that a driver in front of Shesterkin and Buchnevich made a U-turn, which led to the collision. Shesterkin and Buchnevich, who were both wearing seatbelts as the airbags in the car deployed, were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

"In our business, you're dealt with curveballs all the time," Davidson said. "That's a tough curveball that we have to deal with."

Shesterkin has been one of the Rangers top prospects for quite some time. The Russian netminder was surprisingly called up in January even though New York had Henrik Lundqvist and Alexandar Georgiev on their roster.He has made quite the impact since being called up. The rookie goalie has put together a 9-1 record to go along with a 2.23 goals-against-average. He is yet to allow more than three goals in a game and helped lead the Rangers to a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks in a 44-save performance on Saturday.

Buchnevich has been one of the Rangers' top offensive assets. The Russian forward has scored 14 goals and recorded 23 assists in 61 games in his fourth NHL season.