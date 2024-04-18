Sidney Crosby is only signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins through the 2024-25 season but is already entertaining the idea of a contract extension. On Thursday, Crosby revealed that he plans to speak with Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas this offseason about a potential contract extension to remain with the franchise.

"Obviously, I'm going to talk to [general manager Kyle Dubas] and have a conversation with him," Crosby said. "We'll see. I think it's just something that I'll have conversations with him about."

Crosby, 36, hasn't alluded to how many more NHL seasons that he plans to play. He's still at the top of his game as he tallied 94 points (42 goals & 52 assists) in 82 games in 2023-24 and tied Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most seasons of averaging a point-per-game in NHL history.

Despite having a sensational season, the Penguins ended up missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a second consecutive season. The Washington Capitals edged out the Penguins by three points to earn the No. 2 Wild Card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

"It's disappointing, especially with the way we finished the year. We were playing good hockey," Crosby said. "You look, when you miss by a margin that we've had the last couple years, there's so many games that you look at plays and things you want to redo. It's a fine line. Unfortunately, we've been on the wrong side of that the last couple years."

Crosby has had a legendary career during his time with the Penguins since being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. During his 19-year career, Crosby has helped lead the Penguins to three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016, & 2017), while tallying 1,596 points (592 goals & 1,004 assists) in 1,272 career games.

The star center has registered the second-most points in Penguins history behind only Mario Lemieux (1,723).