Tumblr's adult content ban flags photo of Capitals' Alex Ovechkin sleeping with Stanley Cup as NSFW
The new algorithm appears to have a few bugs
In a few months, we may see the baby boom in Washington D.C. that so often accompanies a sports championship. The Washington Capitals winning the first Stanley Cup in franchise history is cause to celebrate, after all. However, Tumblr is only concerned with one couple: Alex Ovechkin and the trophy itself.
Tumlbr's new algorithm to weed out content that is not safe for work has already raised a lot of controversy, mainly due to how weirdly thorough it is. A Twitter user (@SpeasySpice) posted a picture of Ovechkin sleeping with the Cup with a notification that the reblog had been flagged.
Even hugs are no longer allowed.
These images are just flagged, for the time being. Tumblr's ban on offensive content will be in effect Dec. 17.
As you can clearly see, Ovechkin doesn't really violate any of those codes, although it could be interpreted that he and the Cup are engaging in pillow talk. To be fair to Tumblr, we don't really know the full context of the photo.
