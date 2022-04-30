Buffalo Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban hasn't played since undergoing surgery for an upper-body injury he suffered in January. That didn't stop the Canadian from giving a terrific performance on the ice before the Sabres' final regular-season game on Friday.

Subban sang the U.S. national anthem before his team took on the Chicago Blackhawks, his former squad. The rendition brought loud cheers from fans in the KeyBank Center, and players from both teams smiled and looked impressed.

Subban is the youngest of three brothers who are active players in the NHL, but so far Malcolm is the only one to perform the national anthem. P.K. Subban was quick to acknowledge his brother's talent.

"I mean…. That's unbelievable," the oldest brother tweeted.

He wasn't the only NHL player to acknowledge the brilliant performance on social media. Blackhawks center Andrew Shaw went on Twitter to say the singing he and Subban did together while teammates in Chicago helped make it happen.

"Oh man all those sing offs in the locker room in chi town paid off!!" Shaw wrote.

A fan then asked Shaw if he had ever tried singing the national anthem, and Shaw responded with an extremely relatable answer: "In the shower only."