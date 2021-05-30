The National Women's Soccer League has kicked off its 2021 regular season. After the Portland Thorns won the league's second annual Challenge Cup, this time scheduled before the beginning of regular season play, attention now turns to the next phase of the season. Check out the standings below, or find the entire schedule and results here. And remember you can find all the action on either CBS Sports Network or on Paramount+, where you can find 82 matches exclusively aired, including the championship game, which will also air live on CBS.

The format of the league is simple, no conferences or divisions, just 10 teams in one table. Each team will play a 24-match schedule, with 12 games at home and 12 away. The season won't have a break for the Tokyo Olympics either with the schedule running uninterrupted until its conclusion on Oct. 31. Then come the playoffs where a new expanded format will see the top two seeds get byes to move straight into the semifinals while the third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-ranked teams will play the quarterfinals. The league's champion will be crowned on Saturday, Nov. 20.

2021 NWSL standings