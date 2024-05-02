U.S women's national team and NJ/NY Gotham FC defender Kelley O'Hara will retire at the end of her 2024 NWSL season. The two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist made the announcement on her YouTube show on Thursday.

The 35-year-old fullback played in her first FIFA Women's World Cup with the USWNT in 2011 and went on to compete with the senior team through 2023. She featured in four World Cups and three Olympic games during her international career. She won two World Cups (2015, 2019) and scored the game-winner during the 2015 World Cup semifinal. During USA's 2012 Olympic gold medal run she played every minute with the squad.

"It has been one of the greatest joys to represent my country and to wear the U.S. Soccer crest," said O'Hara. "As I close this chapter of my life, I am filled with gratitude. Looking back on my career I am so thankful for all the things I was able to accomplish but most importantly the people I was able to accomplish them with."

O'Hara is part of a group of athletes who have won across all levels of competition from college to the professional level and international stage. The Georgia native says farewell to a 16-year club career across three leagues (USL, WPS, NWSL) and played for Pali Blues, FC Gold Pride, Boston Breakers, Sky Blue FC, Utah Royals FC, Washington Spirit, and NJ/NY Gotham FC.

While injuries hampered the later stages of her career and affected her ability to play consistently during more recent club seasons, O'Hara's time in domestic pro leagues led to more title wins. She won the WPS Championship (2010 FC Gold Pride) and is a two-time NWSL Champion (2021 Washington Spirit, 2023 Gotham FC) and scored the game-winning overtime goal to seal the title for the Spirit in 2021.

Check out some of her accomplishments here: