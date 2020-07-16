Watch Now: How Will Play Look Different During The Knockout Stage? ( 2:25 )

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup heads to the knockout stage on Friday. The fourth-seeded Houston Dash will face the fifth-seeded Utah Royals in a rematch of a high-scoring affair from the preliminary stage on Friday night. The winner will face either the North Carolina Courage or the Portland Thorns in the semifinals.

Below you'll find out how to watch the game and what to know.

Viewing information

Date : Friday, July 17

: Friday, July 17 Time : 10:00 p.m. ET

: 10:00 p.m. ET Location : Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah

: Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Dash +160; Royals +140; Draw +230

Storylines

Houston Dash: The Dash started off their tournament scoring goals, and getting wins, including an impressive 2-0 victory over OL Reign. However, they enter the knockout rounds having dropped their last two group matches. Head coach James Clarkson has spoken on the mental fatigue that has come into play for athletes during this tournament, and he believes that his team's performances have put them in a good position to compete. Look for Shea Groom and Rachel Daly to reconnect on goal again.

Utah Royals FC: First-year head coach Craig Harrington has his team playing in a 3-5-2 formation this tournament, and the team battled back to a 3-3 draw the last time it faced Houston. Harrington believes with a stronger defensive performance, the team will break through, and offensive players like Amy Rodriguez and Vero Boquete will likely be the players who can make that happen.

Game prediction

This won't have the same fireworks as the first meeting, but it'll still have some goals.

Prediction: Utah Royals FC 2, Houston Dash 1