The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is in the knockout stage. The quarterfinals kicked off Friday with a surprising upset as the Portland Thorns took down the North Carolina Courage. However, Lynn Williams of the Courage still has the tournament lead in goals scored.
Williams currently leads the chase for the 2020 Challenge Cup Golden Boot with three goals, but Rachel Daly and Shea Groom of the Houston Dash are looking like contenders to be the tournament's top scorer.
You can find an updated look at the Golden Boot standings below. Every game from the Challenge Cup is available to stream on CBS All Access. For more on how to watch the games and what else is available on CBS All Access, click here.
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|Assists
|T1. Rachel Daly
|Houston Dash
|3
|1
T1. Lynn Williams
NC Courage
3
1
|3. Shea Groom
|Houston Dash
|2
|1
4. Veronica Boquete
Utah Royals FC
1
2
T5. Debinha
NC Courage
1
1
|T5. Sam Mewis
|NC Courage
|1
|1
|T5. Kristie Mewis
|Houston Dash
|1
|1
|T5. Amy Rodriguez
|Utah Royals FC
|1
|1
|T5. Ashley Hatch
|Washington Spirit
|1
|1
T10. Morgan Gautrat
Chicago Red Stars
1
0
|T10. Casey Short
|Chicago Red Stars
|1
|0
|T10. Bethany Balcer
|OL Reign
|1
|0
|T10. Abby Erceg
|NC Courage
|1
|0
|T10. Crystal Dunn
|NC Courage
|1
|0
T10. Simone Charley
Portland Thorns
1
0
|T10. Lindsey Horan
|Portland Thorns
|1
|0
|T10. Morgan Weaver
|Portland Thorns
|1
|0
|T10. Nahomi Kawasumi
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|0
|T10. Paige Monaghan
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|0
|T9. Tziarra King
|Utah Royals FC
|1
|0
|T10. Diana Matheson
|Utah Royals FC
|1
|0
|T10. Rose Lavelle
|Washington Spirit
|1
|0
|T10. Bayley Feist
|Washington Spirit
|1
|0
|T10. Sam Staab
|Washington Spirit
|1
|0