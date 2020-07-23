Watch Now: Highlights: Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns (1:16)

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is in the knockout stage. The quarterfinals kicked off Friday with a surprising upset as the Portland Thorns took down the North Carolina Courage. However, Lynn Williams of the Courage still has the tournament lead in goals scored.

Williams currently leads the chase for the 2020 Challenge Cup Golden Boot with three goals, but Rachel Daly and Shea Groom of the Houston Dash are looking like contenders to be the tournament's top scorer.

You can find an updated look at the Golden Boot standings below. Every game from the Challenge Cup is available to stream on CBS All Access. For more on how to watch the games and what else is available on CBS All Access, click here.

PlayerTeamGoalsAssists
T1. Rachel DalyHouston Dash31

T1. Lynn Williams

NC Courage

3

1

3. Shea GroomHouston Dash21

4. Veronica Boquete

Utah Royals FC

1

2

T5. Debinha

NC Courage

1

1

T5. Sam MewisNC Courage11
T5. Kristie MewisHouston Dash
11
T5. Amy RodriguezUtah Royals FC11
T5. Ashley HatchWashington Spirit11

T10. Morgan Gautrat

Chicago Red Stars

1

0

T10. Casey ShortChicago Red Stars10
T10. Bethany BalcerOL Reign10
T10. Abby ErcegNC Courage10
T10. Crystal DunnNC Courage10

T10. Simone Charley

Portland Thorns

1

0

T10. Lindsey HoranPortland Thorns10
T10. Morgan WeaverPortland Thorns10
T10. Nahomi KawasumiSky Blue FC10
T10. Paige MonaghanSky Blue FC10
T9. Tziarra KingUtah Royals FC10
T10. Diana MathesonUtah Royals FC10
T10. Rose LavelleWashington Spirit10
T10. Bayley FeistWashington Spirit10
T10. Sam StaabWashington Spirit10