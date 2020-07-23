Watch Now: Highlights: Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns ( 1:16 )

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is in the knockout stage. The quarterfinals kicked off Friday with a surprising upset as the Portland Thorns took down the North Carolina Courage. However, Lynn Williams of the Courage still has the tournament lead in goals scored.

Williams currently leads the chase for the 2020 Challenge Cup Golden Boot with three goals, but Rachel Daly and Shea Groom of the Houston Dash are looking like contenders to be the tournament's top scorer.

You can find an updated look at the Golden Boot standings below.