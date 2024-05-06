Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Kansas City Current +1 In the middle of a tough road trip and also had to battle weather conditions and lengthy delays. Doesn't matter because Vanessa DiBernardo keeps setting them up and Temwa Chawinga can't stop knocking them into goal. A draw vs. the Dash might be disappointing but they remain one of only two undefeated teams.

2. Orlando Pride +1 The franchise turnaround is on full display for Orlando where the Pride beat Racing Louisville to remain unbeaten, along with the Current. Barbra Banda has been a complete game-changer. Not a team anyone wants to face right now.

3. North Carolina Courage -2 Two losses in a week has dethroned the Courage who are mirerd in atough streak of games. The road hasn't been kind to the group despite some moments of individual brilliance and they'll keep getting tested against other top teams before they're finally back at home next week.

4. Portland Thorns FC +2 Sophia Smith has already scored seven goals this season, more than half her previous NWSL Golden Boot goal total (11), and she looks more and more dangerous week to week. The roster is reintroducing itself with a four-game win streak and reminding the league they're the deepest bench for a reason.

5. Washington Spirit -1 They've managed to keep themselves in games but have dropped two of their last three. The bright spot is Trinity Rodman has finally got on the scoreboard, and that'll help get the squad back on the dominant side of performances.

6. Chicago Red Stars +1 The team has cooled off after some early success and the return of Mallory Swanson. They haven't been able to outperform the opposition in the middle third, and Swanson isn't seeing much of the ball anymore because of it. It helps that second-year players Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel are scoring goals but ultimately this team goes as far as Swanson takes them.

7. NJ/NY Gotham FC +1 Lynn Williams has finally broken through on goal for Gotham and Rose Lavelle is building on her minutes. Might be a slow start for the squad, but sometimes that's what wins the race.

8. San Diego Wave FC -3 Biggest drop in the rankings and the streakiest team in the league right now.

Head coach Casey Stoney and her staff still need to figure out how to get their attack in the best positions to be successful without Alex Morgan and Sofia Jakobsson and reorganize the defense with lingering injuries. They also have to deal with the red-card suspension of Kristen McNabb.

9. Angel City FC -- Head coach Becki Tweed earned a heap of praise from Kansas City's Vlatko Andovnoski after a loss when he said Angel City's tactics "shocked" the Current and kept them scoreless for 60 minutes. The club bounced back thanks to Sydney Leroux's efforts on the road, and Claire Emslie can't stop scoring either.

10. Seattle Reign FC +1 Just when the squad was staring down the cannon of a potential sixth loss, they bounced back and battled with 10 players to rally for a victory. Veronica Latsko working her way back from injury and getting into form will only help the Reign in their next stretch of games.

11. Racing Louisville FC -1 A team that can hang tough but just can't seem to channel that into wins. Taylor Flint has been underrated in her efforts to keep the midfield together while Savannah DeMelo and Jaelin Howell manage minutes and navigate injury.

12. Bay FC -- If you're gonna lose, might as well do it in fashion and have a bit of fun. The Northern California side isn't getting wins, but it's getting chances and goals and that's thanks to strong performances by Racheal Kundananji.

13. Houston Dash +1 Houston have two consecutive draws since their transfer window spotlight. They managed the mental challenge of a four-hour weather delay and the players came up huge. Kudos to them for a near smash-and-grab against unbeaten Kansas City.