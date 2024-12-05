untitled-design-2024-08-26t212117-183.png
The NWSL free agency window is officially open for business. The league window opened on Sept. 1, with some clubs and players exercising options ahead of the window. Now as the year winds down, more players and clubs are making moves ahead of next season.

After a historic new collective bargaining agreement was announced in the fall, key points included eliminating the draft and introducing free agency for all players. A preliminary free agency list was unveiled on Aug. 26 in honor of Women's Equality Day and featured 88 names. The trade window closed on Aug. 30, and the current free agent list now includes all players who officially meet free agent status. After the 2025 season, to remain consistent with FIFA Regulations, free agency windows will open six months prior to the expiration of Standard Player Agreements.

There were several key players unveiled on the preliminary free agent list including Chicago Red Stars and USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, Angel City's Christen Press, Orlando Pride's Marta, and 2023 NWSL MVP Kerolin. The updated list includes even more top prospects like NJ/NY Gotham FC's Midge Purce. 

Some players have already signed new contracts with their current clubs, including Naeher who agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Chicago Stars FC. The upcoming 2025 season will mark her 10th year with the franchise. Others have resigned with their current clubs, with Vanessa DiBernardo and Debinha sticking with the Kansas City Current for the future.

Take a look at the list and current contract status of the eligible free agents:

2025 Free Agents 

**denotes players who have publicly announced their retirement

***denotes players who maintain a mutual option with their current club

First NameLast NameCurrent ClubNew Status

Madison

Curry

Angel City FC

Three-year deal with Seattle Reign

Meggie

Dougherty Howard

Angel City FC

End of 2024

Claire

Emslie

Angel City FC

End of 2024

Jun

Endo

Angel City FC

Three-year deal with Angel City

DiDi

Haracic

Angel City FC

End of 2024

Katie

Johnson

Angel City FC

End of 2024

Sydney

Leroux

Angel City FC

End of 2024

Merritt

Mathias

Angel City FC

End of 2024

Christen

Press

Angel City FC

End of 2024

Jasmyne

Spencer

Angel City FC

End of 2024

Hannah

Stambaugh

Angel City FC

One-year deal with Angel City

Emily

Allen

Bay FC

End of 2024

Caroline

Conti

Bay FC

End of 2024

Maya

Doms

Bay FC

End of 2024

Maddie

Moreau

Bay FC

End of 2024

Catherine

Paulson

Bay FC

End of 2024

Jamie

Shepherd

Bay FC

End of 2024

Jordan

Silkowitz

Bay FC

Two-year deal with Bay FC

Julia

Bianchi

Chicago Red Stars

End of 2024

Cam

Biegalski

Chicago Red Stars

End of 2024

Ally

Cook

Chicago Red Stars

End of 2024

Nadia

Gomes

Chicago Red Stars

End of 2024

Sarah

Griffith

Chicago Red Stars

End of 2024

Sophie

Jones

Chicago Red Stars

End of 2024

Tatumn

Milazzo

Chicago Red Stars

End of 2024

Alyssa

Naeher

Chicago Red Stars

One-year deal with Chicago

Maxi

Rall

Chicago Red Stars

End of 2024

Sydney

Schneider

Chicago Red Stars

End of 2024

Michelle

Alozie

Houston Dash

Two-year deal with Houston

Andressa

Alves da Silva

Houston Dash

End of 2024***

Madison

Ayson

Houston Dash

End of 2024

Allysha

Chapman

Houston Dash

End of 2024

Paulina

Gramaglia

Houston Dash

End of 2024

Jyllissa

Harris

Houston Dash

End of 2024

Sophie

Hirst

Houston Dash

End of 2024

Natalie

Jacobs

Houston Dash

Four-year deal with Houston

Erin

McKinney

Houston Dash

End of 2024

Barbara

Olivieri

Houston Dash

Two-year deal with Houston

Paige

Nielsen

Houston Dash

Four-year deal with Houston

Courtney

Petersen

Houston Dash

End of 2024

Sarah

Puntigam

Houston Dash

Two-year deal with Houston

Sophie

Schmidt

Houston Dash

End of 2024***

Havana

Solaun

Houston Dash

End of 2024

Croix

Soto

Houston Dash

End of 2024

Kiki

Van Zanten

Houston Dash

End of 2024***

Amanda

West

Houston Dash

End of 2024***

Elizabeth

Ball

Kansas City Current

End of 2024

Stine

Ballisager Pedersen

Kansas City Current

End of 2024

Sophia

Braun

Kansas City Current

End of 2024

Debinha


Kansas City Current

Two-year deal with the Current

Vanessa

Dibernardo

Kansas City Current

Two-year deal with the Current

Adrianna

Franch

Kansas City Current

End of 2024

Hanna 

Glas

Kansas City Current

One-year contract with Seattle Reign

Kristen

Hamilton

Kansas City Current

End of 2024

Nichelle

Prince

Kansas City Current

End of 2024

Almuth

Schult

Kansas City Current

End of 2024

Desiree

Scott

Kansas City Current

Retired

Mallory

Weber

Kansas City Current

End of 2024

Ann-Katrin

Berger

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Two-year deal with Gotham FC

Michelle

Betos

NJ/NY Gotham FC

End of 2024

Sinead

Farrelly

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Retired

Mandy

Freeman

NJ/NY Gotham FC

End of 2024

Svava

Gudmundsdottir

NJ/NY Gotham FC

End of 2024

Sam

Hiatt

NJ/NY Gotham FC

End of 2024

Maitane

Lopez

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Two-year deal with Chicago Stars FC

Kelley

O'Hara

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Retired

Midge

Purce

NJ/NY Gotham FC

End of 2024***

Delanie

Sheehan

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Three-year deal with Houston Dash

McCall

Zerboni

NJ/NY Gotham FC

End of 2024

Kerolin


North Carolina Courage

End of 2024

Victoria

Haugen

North Carolina Courage

End of 2024

Estelle

Johnson

North Carolina Courage

End of 2024

Narumi

Miura

North Carolina Courage

End of 2024

McKinley

Crone

Orlando Pride

Two-year deal with Orlando

Julie

Doyle

Orlando Pride

Three-year deal with Orlando

Evelina

Duljan

Orlando Pride

End of 2024

Morgan

Gautrat

Orlando Pride

Two-year deal with Orlando

Celia

Jimenez 

Orlando Pride

Retired

Carrie

Lawrence

Orlando Pride

Retired

Megan

Montefusco

Orlando Pride

Retired

Marta


Orlando Pride

End of 2024

Kat

Asman

Portland Thorns FC

End of 2024***

Kelli

Hubly

Portland Thorns FC

End of 2024

Meghan

Klingenberg

Portland Thorns FC

End of 2024

Lauren

Kozal

Portland Thorns FC

End of 2024

Mallie

McKenzie

Portland Thorns FC

End of 2024

Gabby

Provenzano

Portland Thorns FC

End of 2024

Becky

Sauerbrunn

Portland Thorns FC

End of 2024

Marissa

Sheva

Portland Thorns FC

End of 2024

Christine

Sinclair

Portland Thorns FC

Retired

Alexa 

Spaanstra

Portland Thorns FC

Two-year contract with Portland Thorns

Abby

Erceg

Racing Louisville FC

End of 2024

Parker

Goins

Racing Louisville FC

End of 2024

Elli

Pikkujamsa

Racing Louisville FC

End of 2024***

Olivia

Sekany

Racing Louisville FC

End of 2024

Arin

Wright

Racing Louisville FC

End of 2024

Olivia

Athens

Seattle Reign FC

End of 2024

Lauren

Barnes

Seattle Reign FC

End of 2024

Shae

Holmes

Seattle Reign FC

Two-year deal with Seattle Reign

Laurel

Ivory

Seattle Reign FC

End of 2024

Tziarra

King

Seattle Reign FC

End of 2024

Maddie

Mercado

Seattle Reign FC

End of 2024

Maia

Perez

Seattle Reign FC

End of 2024

Quinn


Seattle Reign FC

End of 2024

Nicole

Stanton

Seattle Reign FC

End of 2024

Amirah

Ali

San Diego Wave FC

End of 2024

Hillary

Beall

San Diego Wave FC

End of 2024

Elyse

Bennett

San Diego Wave FC

End of 2024

Kyra

Carusa

San Diego Wave FC

End of 2024***

Danielle

Colaprico

San Diego Wave FC

End of 2024

Sofia

Jakobsson

San Diego Wave FC

End of 2024

Hanna

Lundkvist

San Diego Wave FC

End of 2024***

Kristen

McNabb

San Diego Wave FC

End of 2024***

Morgan

Messner

San Diego Wave FC

End of 2024

Hannah

Betfort

Utah Royals FC

End of 2024***

Zoe

Burns

Utah Royals FC

End of 2024

Olivia

Griffitts

Utah Royals FC

Three-year deal with Utah Royals

Carly

Nelson

Utah Royals FC

End of 2024

Darielle

O'Brien

Utah Royals FC

End of 2024

Cristina

Roque

Utah Royals FC

End of 2024***

Cameron 

Tucker

Utah Royals FC

End of 2024

Nicole

Barnhart

Washington Spirit

End of 2024

Annaig

Butel

Washington Spirit

End of 2024

Jenna

Butler

Washington Spirit

End of 2024

Kaylie

Collins

Washington Spirit

End of 2024

Anna

Heilferty

Washington Spirit

End of 2024

Waniya

Hudson

Washington Spirit

End of 2024

Civana

Kuhlmann

Washington Spirit

End of 2024

Makenna

Morris

Washington Spirit

One-year deal with Washington Spirit

Lena

Silano

Washington Spirit

End of 2024

