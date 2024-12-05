The NWSL free agency window is officially open for business. The league window opened on Sept. 1, with some clubs and players exercising options ahead of the window. Now as the year winds down, more players and clubs are making moves ahead of next season.
After a historic new collective bargaining agreement was announced in the fall, key points included eliminating the draft and introducing free agency for all players. A preliminary free agency list was unveiled on Aug. 26 in honor of Women's Equality Day and featured 88 names. The trade window closed on Aug. 30, and the current free agent list now includes all players who officially meet free agent status. After the 2025 season, to remain consistent with FIFA Regulations, free agency windows will open six months prior to the expiration of Standard Player Agreements.
There were several key players unveiled on the preliminary free agent list including Chicago Red Stars and USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, Angel City's Christen Press, Orlando Pride's Marta, and 2023 NWSL MVP Kerolin. The updated list includes even more top prospects like NJ/NY Gotham FC's Midge Purce.
Some players have already signed new contracts with their current clubs, including Naeher who agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Chicago Stars FC. The upcoming 2025 season will mark her 10th year with the franchise. Others have resigned with their current clubs, with Vanessa DiBernardo and Debinha sticking with the Kansas City Current for the future.
Take a look at the list and current contract status of the eligible free agents:
2025 Free Agents
**denotes players who have publicly announced their retirement
***denotes players who maintain a mutual option with their current club
|First Name
|Last Name
|Current Club
|New Status
Madison
Curry
Angel City FC
Three-year deal with Seattle Reign
Meggie
Dougherty Howard
Angel City FC
End of 2024
Claire
Emslie
Angel City FC
End of 2024
Jun
Endo
Angel City FC
Three-year deal with Angel City
DiDi
Haracic
Angel City FC
End of 2024
Katie
Johnson
Angel City FC
End of 2024
Sydney
Leroux
Angel City FC
End of 2024
Merritt
Mathias
Angel City FC
End of 2024
Christen
Press
Angel City FC
End of 2024
Jasmyne
Spencer
Angel City FC
End of 2024
Hannah
Stambaugh
Angel City FC
One-year deal with Angel City
Emily
Allen
Bay FC
End of 2024
Caroline
Conti
Bay FC
End of 2024
Maya
Doms
Bay FC
End of 2024
Maddie
Moreau
Bay FC
End of 2024
Catherine
Paulson
Bay FC
End of 2024
Jamie
Shepherd
Bay FC
End of 2024
Jordan
Silkowitz
Bay FC
Two-year deal with Bay FC
Julia
Bianchi
Chicago Red Stars
End of 2024
Cam
Biegalski
Chicago Red Stars
End of 2024
Ally
Cook
Chicago Red Stars
End of 2024
Nadia
Gomes
Chicago Red Stars
End of 2024
Sarah
Griffith
Chicago Red Stars
End of 2024
Sophie
Jones
Chicago Red Stars
End of 2024
Tatumn
Milazzo
Chicago Red Stars
End of 2024
Alyssa
Naeher
Chicago Red Stars
One-year deal with Chicago
Maxi
Rall
Chicago Red Stars
End of 2024
Sydney
Schneider
Chicago Red Stars
End of 2024
Michelle
Alozie
Houston Dash
Two-year deal with Houston
Andressa
Alves da Silva
Houston Dash
End of 2024***
Madison
Ayson
Houston Dash
End of 2024
Allysha
Chapman
Houston Dash
End of 2024
Paulina
Gramaglia
Houston Dash
End of 2024
Jyllissa
Harris
Houston Dash
End of 2024
Sophie
Hirst
Houston Dash
End of 2024
Natalie
Jacobs
Houston Dash
Four-year deal with Houston
Erin
McKinney
Houston Dash
End of 2024
Barbara
Olivieri
Houston Dash
Two-year deal with Houston
Paige
Nielsen
Houston Dash
Four-year deal with Houston
Courtney
Petersen
Houston Dash
End of 2024
Sarah
Puntigam
Houston Dash
Two-year deal with Houston
Sophie
Schmidt
Houston Dash
End of 2024***
Havana
Solaun
Houston Dash
End of 2024
Croix
Soto
Houston Dash
End of 2024
Kiki
Van Zanten
Houston Dash
End of 2024***
Amanda
West
Houston Dash
End of 2024***
Elizabeth
Ball
Kansas City Current
End of 2024
Stine
Ballisager Pedersen
Kansas City Current
End of 2024
Sophia
Braun
Kansas City Current
End of 2024
Debinha
Kansas City Current
Two-year deal with the Current
Vanessa
Dibernardo
Kansas City Current
Two-year deal with the Current
Adrianna
Franch
Kansas City Current
End of 2024
Hanna
Glas
Kansas City Current
One-year contract with Seattle Reign
Kristen
Hamilton
Kansas City Current
End of 2024
Nichelle
Prince
Kansas City Current
End of 2024
Almuth
Schult
Kansas City Current
End of 2024
Desiree
Scott
Kansas City Current
Retired
Mallory
Weber
Kansas City Current
End of 2024
Ann-Katrin
Berger
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Two-year deal with Gotham FC
Michelle
Betos
NJ/NY Gotham FC
End of 2024
Sinead
Farrelly
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Retired
Mandy
Freeman
NJ/NY Gotham FC
End of 2024
Svava
Gudmundsdottir
NJ/NY Gotham FC
End of 2024
Sam
Hiatt
NJ/NY Gotham FC
End of 2024
Maitane
Lopez
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Two-year deal with Chicago Stars FC
Kelley
O'Hara
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Retired
Midge
Purce
NJ/NY Gotham FC
End of 2024***
Delanie
Sheehan
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Three-year deal with Houston Dash
McCall
Zerboni
NJ/NY Gotham FC
End of 2024
Kerolin
North Carolina Courage
End of 2024
Victoria
Haugen
North Carolina Courage
End of 2024
Estelle
Johnson
North Carolina Courage
End of 2024
Narumi
Miura
North Carolina Courage
End of 2024
McKinley
Crone
Orlando Pride
Two-year deal with Orlando
Julie
Doyle
Orlando Pride
Three-year deal with Orlando
Evelina
Duljan
Orlando Pride
End of 2024
Morgan
Gautrat
Orlando Pride
Two-year deal with Orlando
Celia
Jimenez
Orlando Pride
Retired
Carrie
Lawrence
Orlando Pride
Retired
Megan
Montefusco
Orlando Pride
Retired
Marta
Orlando Pride
End of 2024
Kat
Asman
Portland Thorns FC
End of 2024***
Kelli
Hubly
Portland Thorns FC
End of 2024
Meghan
Klingenberg
Portland Thorns FC
End of 2024
Lauren
Kozal
Portland Thorns FC
End of 2024
Mallie
McKenzie
Portland Thorns FC
End of 2024
Gabby
Provenzano
Portland Thorns FC
End of 2024
Becky
Sauerbrunn
Portland Thorns FC
End of 2024
Marissa
Sheva
Portland Thorns FC
End of 2024
Christine
Sinclair
Portland Thorns FC
Retired
Alexa
Spaanstra
Portland Thorns FC
Two-year contract with Portland Thorns
Abby
Erceg
Racing Louisville FC
End of 2024
Parker
Goins
Racing Louisville FC
End of 2024
Elli
Pikkujamsa
Racing Louisville FC
End of 2024***
Olivia
Sekany
Racing Louisville FC
End of 2024
Arin
Wright
Racing Louisville FC
End of 2024
Olivia
Athens
Seattle Reign FC
End of 2024
Lauren
Barnes
Seattle Reign FC
End of 2024
Shae
Holmes
Seattle Reign FC
Two-year deal with Seattle Reign
Laurel
Ivory
Seattle Reign FC
End of 2024
Tziarra
King
Seattle Reign FC
End of 2024
Maddie
Mercado
Seattle Reign FC
End of 2024
Maia
Perez
Seattle Reign FC
End of 2024
Quinn
Seattle Reign FC
End of 2024
Nicole
Stanton
Seattle Reign FC
End of 2024
Amirah
Ali
San Diego Wave FC
End of 2024
Hillary
Beall
San Diego Wave FC
End of 2024
Elyse
Bennett
San Diego Wave FC
End of 2024
Kyra
Carusa
San Diego Wave FC
End of 2024***
Danielle
Colaprico
San Diego Wave FC
End of 2024
Sofia
Jakobsson
San Diego Wave FC
End of 2024
Hanna
Lundkvist
San Diego Wave FC
End of 2024***
Kristen
McNabb
San Diego Wave FC
End of 2024***
Morgan
Messner
San Diego Wave FC
End of 2024
Hannah
Betfort
Utah Royals FC
End of 2024***
Zoe
Burns
Utah Royals FC
End of 2024
Olivia
Griffitts
Utah Royals FC
Three-year deal with Utah Royals
Carly
Nelson
Utah Royals FC
End of 2024
Darielle
O'Brien
Utah Royals FC
End of 2024
Cristina
Roque
Utah Royals FC
End of 2024***
Cameron
Tucker
Utah Royals FC
End of 2024
Nicole
Barnhart
Washington Spirit
End of 2024
Annaig
Butel
Washington Spirit
End of 2024
Jenna
Butler
Washington Spirit
End of 2024
Kaylie
Collins
Washington Spirit
End of 2024
Anna
Heilferty
Washington Spirit
End of 2024
Waniya
Hudson
Washington Spirit
End of 2024
Civana
Kuhlmann
Washington Spirit
End of 2024
Makenna
Morris
Washington Spirit
One-year deal with Washington Spirit
Lena
Silano
Washington Spirit
End of 2024
