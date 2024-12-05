The NWSL free agency window is officially open for business. The league window opened on Sept. 1, with some clubs and players exercising options ahead of the window. Now as the year winds down, more players and clubs are making moves ahead of next season.

After a historic new collective bargaining agreement was announced in the fall, key points included eliminating the draft and introducing free agency for all players. A preliminary free agency list was unveiled on Aug. 26 in honor of Women's Equality Day and featured 88 names. The trade window closed on Aug. 30, and the current free agent list now includes all players who officially meet free agent status. After the 2025 season, to remain consistent with FIFA Regulations, free agency windows will open six months prior to the expiration of Standard Player Agreements.

There were several key players unveiled on the preliminary free agent list including Chicago Red Stars and USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, Angel City's Christen Press, Orlando Pride's Marta, and 2023 NWSL MVP Kerolin. The updated list includes even more top prospects like NJ/NY Gotham FC's Midge Purce.

Some players have already signed new contracts with their current clubs, including Naeher who agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Chicago Stars FC. The upcoming 2025 season will mark her 10th year with the franchise. Others have resigned with their current clubs, with Vanessa DiBernardo and Debinha sticking with the Kansas City Current for the future.

Take a look at the list and current contract status of the eligible free agents:

2025 Free Agents

**denotes players who have publicly announced their retirement

***denotes players who maintain a mutual option with their current club

First Name Last Name Current Club New Status Madison Curry Angel City FC Three-year deal with Seattle Reign Meggie Dougherty Howard Angel City FC End of 2024 Claire Emslie Angel City FC End of 2024 Jun Endo Angel City FC Three-year deal with Angel City DiDi Haracic Angel City FC End of 2024 Katie Johnson Angel City FC End of 2024 Sydney Leroux Angel City FC End of 2024 Merritt Mathias Angel City FC End of 2024 Christen Press Angel City FC End of 2024 Jasmyne Spencer Angel City FC End of 2024 Hannah Stambaugh Angel City FC One-year deal with Angel City Emily Allen Bay FC End of 2024 Caroline Conti Bay FC End of 2024 Maya Doms Bay FC End of 2024 Maddie Moreau Bay FC End of 2024 Catherine Paulson Bay FC End of 2024 Jamie Shepherd Bay FC End of 2024 Jordan Silkowitz Bay FC Two-year deal with Bay FC Julia Bianchi Chicago Red Stars End of 2024 Cam Biegalski Chicago Red Stars End of 2024 Ally Cook Chicago Red Stars End of 2024 Nadia Gomes Chicago Red Stars End of 2024 Sarah Griffith Chicago Red Stars End of 2024 Sophie Jones Chicago Red Stars End of 2024 Tatumn Milazzo Chicago Red Stars End of 2024 Alyssa Naeher Chicago Red Stars One-year deal with Chicago Maxi Rall Chicago Red Stars End of 2024 Sydney Schneider Chicago Red Stars End of 2024 Michelle Alozie Houston Dash Two-year deal with Houston Andressa Alves da Silva Houston Dash End of 2024*** Madison Ayson Houston Dash End of 2024 Allysha Chapman Houston Dash End of 2024 Paulina Gramaglia Houston Dash End of 2024 Jyllissa Harris Houston Dash End of 2024 Sophie Hirst Houston Dash End of 2024 Natalie Jacobs Houston Dash Four-year deal with Houston Erin McKinney Houston Dash End of 2024 Barbara Olivieri Houston Dash Two-year deal with Houston Paige Nielsen Houston Dash Four-year deal with Houston Courtney Petersen Houston Dash End of 2024 Sarah Puntigam Houston Dash Two-year deal with Houston Sophie Schmidt Houston Dash End of 2024*** Havana Solaun Houston Dash End of 2024 Croix Soto Houston Dash End of 2024 Kiki Van Zanten Houston Dash End of 2024*** Amanda West Houston Dash End of 2024*** Elizabeth Ball Kansas City Current End of 2024 Stine Ballisager Pedersen Kansas City Current End of 2024 Sophia Braun Kansas City Current End of 2024 Debinha

Kansas City Current Two-year deal with the Current Vanessa Dibernardo Kansas City Current Two-year deal with the Current Adrianna Franch Kansas City Current End of 2024 Hanna Glas Kansas City Current One-year contract with Seattle Reign Kristen Hamilton Kansas City Current End of 2024 Nichelle Prince Kansas City Current End of 2024 Almuth Schult Kansas City Current End of 2024 Desiree Scott Kansas City Current Retired Mallory Weber Kansas City Current End of 2024 Ann-Katrin Berger NJ/NY Gotham FC Two-year deal with Gotham FC Michelle Betos NJ/NY Gotham FC End of 2024 Sinead Farrelly NJ/NY Gotham FC Retired Mandy Freeman NJ/NY Gotham FC End of 2024 Svava Gudmundsdottir NJ/NY Gotham FC End of 2024 Sam Hiatt NJ/NY Gotham FC End of 2024 Maitane Lopez NJ/NY Gotham FC Two-year deal with Chicago Stars FC Kelley O'Hara NJ/NY Gotham FC Retired Midge Purce NJ/NY Gotham FC End of 2024*** Delanie Sheehan NJ/NY Gotham FC Three-year deal with Houston Dash McCall Zerboni NJ/NY Gotham FC End of 2024 Kerolin

North Carolina Courage End of 2024 Victoria Haugen North Carolina Courage End of 2024 Estelle Johnson North Carolina Courage End of 2024 Narumi Miura North Carolina Courage End of 2024 McKinley Crone Orlando Pride Two-year deal with Orlando Julie Doyle Orlando Pride Three-year deal with Orlando Evelina Duljan Orlando Pride End of 2024 Morgan Gautrat Orlando Pride Two-year deal with Orlando Celia Jimenez Orlando Pride Retired Carrie Lawrence Orlando Pride Retired Megan Montefusco Orlando Pride Retired Marta

Orlando Pride End of 2024 Kat Asman Portland Thorns FC End of 2024*** Kelli Hubly Portland Thorns FC End of 2024 Meghan Klingenberg Portland Thorns FC End of 2024 Lauren Kozal Portland Thorns FC End of 2024 Mallie McKenzie Portland Thorns FC End of 2024 Gabby Provenzano Portland Thorns FC End of 2024 Becky Sauerbrunn Portland Thorns FC End of 2024 Marissa Sheva Portland Thorns FC End of 2024 Christine Sinclair Portland Thorns FC Retired Alexa Spaanstra Portland Thorns FC Two-year contract with Portland Thorns Abby Erceg Racing Louisville FC End of 2024 Parker Goins Racing Louisville FC End of 2024 Elli Pikkujamsa Racing Louisville FC End of 2024*** Olivia Sekany Racing Louisville FC End of 2024 Arin Wright Racing Louisville FC End of 2024 Olivia Athens Seattle Reign FC End of 2024 Lauren Barnes Seattle Reign FC End of 2024 Shae Holmes Seattle Reign FC Two-year deal with Seattle Reign Laurel Ivory Seattle Reign FC End of 2024 Tziarra King Seattle Reign FC End of 2024 Maddie Mercado Seattle Reign FC End of 2024 Maia Perez Seattle Reign FC End of 2024 Quinn

Seattle Reign FC End of 2024 Nicole Stanton Seattle Reign FC End of 2024 Amirah Ali San Diego Wave FC End of 2024 Hillary Beall San Diego Wave FC End of 2024 Elyse Bennett San Diego Wave FC End of 2024 Kyra Carusa San Diego Wave FC End of 2024*** Danielle Colaprico San Diego Wave FC End of 2024 Sofia Jakobsson San Diego Wave FC End of 2024 Hanna Lundkvist San Diego Wave FC End of 2024*** Kristen McNabb San Diego Wave FC End of 2024*** Morgan Messner San Diego Wave FC End of 2024 Hannah Betfort Utah Royals FC End of 2024*** Zoe Burns Utah Royals FC End of 2024 Olivia Griffitts Utah Royals FC Three-year deal with Utah Royals Carly Nelson Utah Royals FC End of 2024 Darielle O'Brien Utah Royals FC End of 2024 Cristina Roque Utah Royals FC End of 2024*** Cameron Tucker Utah Royals FC End of 2024 Nicole Barnhart Washington Spirit End of 2024 Annaig Butel Washington Spirit End of 2024 Jenna Butler Washington Spirit End of 2024 Kaylie Collins Washington Spirit End of 2024 Anna Heilferty Washington Spirit End of 2024 Waniya Hudson Washington Spirit End of 2024 Civana Kuhlmann Washington Spirit End of 2024 Makenna Morris Washington Spirit One-year deal with Washington Spirit Lena Silano Washington Spirit End of 2024

