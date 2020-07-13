Watch Now: Highlights: North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars ( 1:56 )

The National Women's Soccer League became the first American professional team sports league to return to action with the start of the 2020 Challenge Cup last month. Eight clubs are participating in the month-long tournament, with two groups of round play determining knockout round position.

U.S. women's national team players Rose Lavelle, Crystal Dunn and Julie Ertz are among the notable participants in this World Cup-style tournament. To date, NWSL is the longest running premier women's soccer league in the United States, and first-time fans will be introduced to veteran international players like Christine Sinclair (Canada), Debhina (Brazil), and new faces like Tziarra King.

Here's how you can watch NWSL and follow the Challenge Cup on CBS:

How to watch NWSL Challenge Cup

Dates: June 27-July 26 | Start Times: 12:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET

Locations: Zions Bank Stadium (Herriman, Utah) and Rio Tinto Stadium (Sandy, Utah)

TV: CBS (championship game) | Stream: CBS All Access (Watch live on the app)

What games are on this week?

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit 1, Houston Dash 0

Chicago Red Stars 1, Utah Royals 0

Monday, July 13

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m.

How do I get CBS All Access?

Don't worry. Signing up is simple! You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Or just click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial and input the proper information.

Where and how can I use CBS All Access?

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chrome, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go. You can also download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

What else can I watch on CBS All Access?

The Twighlight Zone, Tooning Out The News, Star Trek Picard, The Good Fight, The Thomas John Experience and other CBS All Access Originals will be available at your disposal. You will have access to a catalog of ViacomCBS shows such as The Legend of Korra on Nickelodeon and Survivor on CBS. CBSN, CBS Sports HQ and ET Live are among the live TV channels available to stream with a subscription.

More questions about CBS All Access?

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.