The 2024 NWSL regular season continues as all 14 teams said farewell to the first phase of the season with week 5. Team identities are starting to take shape for some, while others are still figuring things out. Some clubs even made moves during the transfer window, though any players moved didn't see action this week. Make sure you don't miss any of the games, fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Each club has played again since our Week 4 Power Rankings, so what's changed after Week 5?

Let's take a look at where teams stand ahead of week six in our Power Rankings:

2024 NWSL Power Rankings