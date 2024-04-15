The 2024 NWSL regular season made its return from the international break with a bang. All 14 teams got back into action with some clubs building off their momentum and others feeling the effects of the break. Make sure you don't miss any of the action, fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches starting April 20 across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

There have been plenty of ups and downs and our assessments have shifted since our Week 3 Power Rankings, so what's changed after Week 4?

Let's take a look at where teams stand ahead of week five in our Power Rankings:

2024 NWSL Power Rankings

Rank Team Change Analysis 1. North Carolina Courage +1 Attacker Tyler Lussi made quick work of the opposition this week with a goal and an assist against Portland Thorns and Ashley Sanchez keeps asserting herself as a force to be reckoned with. 2. San Diego Wave FC -1 Sofia Jakobsson put in a shift in the attacking third for the Wave, doing everything but getting the goal in a 0-0 draw with Racing Louisville. Head coach Casey Stoney might have to figure out the best attacking core with no definitive threat in front of goal at the moment. 3. NJ/NY Gotham FC -- The group is doing a good job of getting results even if things don't go their way in one half of the game. Head coach Juan Carlos Amoros is winning the adjustment battle during games. 4. Kansas City Current -- Temwa Chawinga and Bia Zaneratto have wasted no time in developing chemistry. The duo look almost inevitable for Kansas City right now. 5. Orlando Pride +1 Orlando finally has its first win of the season after its never-give-up attitude previously led to three consecutive draws. Brazilian icon Marta is in standout form, and the 38-year-old has provided heroics two weeks in a row. The arrival of Zambian striker Barbra Banda will only make them stronger. 6. Chicago Red Stars -1 The squad had their first game without Mal Swanson and had mixed results. A tough loss due to an own goal, they regrouped for a stronger second half. Jenna Bike had her strongest performance in a Red Stars jersey and Shea Groom made her return to the pitch after missing the 2023 season with an ACL injury. 7. Washington Spirit +2 Can Washington's rookies be stopped? Not this week. Croix Bethune and Hal Hersfeld have stepped up for interim head coach Adrian Gonzalez, and each are making early cases for rookie of the year honors. 8. Seattle Reign FC -1 It was not a great showing for Seattle, who lost 3-2 to Bay FC after the international break, despite some help from an own goal. So-Yun Ji remains brilliant on the ball though. 9. Portland Thorns FC -1 This team is officially in free fall and can't make a dent on the league table. Mike Norris' seat is getting warmer after failing produce a win in the first four games of the season. The defense has conceded in every game, and the group is struggling, functioning more like a talented bunch capable of individual performers instead of a cohesive unit. 10. Angel City FC +1 Sometimes it takes winning ugly to break a losing streak. Angel City did just that on the road, but they still needed help from an own goal. They need to show more before climbing our rankings. 11. Racing Louisville FC -1 This team is quickly headed nowhere. They've shown they have enough to compete in games but cannot figure out how to seal a victory. Savannah DeMelo is the silver lining with her creativity and shot-taking. 12. Bay FC +1 The squad is still conceding late-game goals and making things harder on themselves, but they're delivering the drama for neutrals. Alex Loera's equalizer smashed any rumors of a rift with her and the locker room. 13. Utah Royals FC +1 Rookie Ally Sentnor has been a bright spot, but there just hasn't been a clear answer to who this team is and what their style of play is. 14. Houston Dash –1 Couldn't ride the momentum of their first win back at home and the tactics still need ironing out by new head coach Fran Alonso. The franchise is making headlines in the worst way after star player Maria Sanchez recently requested a trade months after signing a long-term deal.

