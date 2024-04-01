The 2024 NWSL regular season continues, and this week all 14 clubs dealt with lengthy stoppage time with things like VAR leading to exhausting matches after high energy affairs in Week 3. The league will take a brief pause for the international window, as players depart to national teams, including U.S. national team players for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches starting April 20 across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

There's been plenty of action between clubs, and our assessments have shifted since our Week 2 Power Rankings, so what's changed after Week 3?

Let's take a look at where teams stand ahead of week four in our Power Rankings:

2024 NWSL Power Rankings

Rank Team Change Analysis 1. San Diego Wave FC – Good form finally leads to results as they pick up their first win of the season. Speaking of form, Alex Morgan is still thriving, just in time for SheBelieves Cup. She provided the assist on the game-winning goal for Emily Van Egmond after Danielle Colaprico's hustle play in stoppage time against the Seattle Reign. 2. North Carolina Courage +1 They are playing chess, not checkers. The system is in place, and when players are rotated in or out, all the gears keep clicking. Ashley Sanchez seems to be thriving in it, delivering the assist on Briana Pinto's goal to down Gotham 1-0. It could be the start of a fun duo for the Courage. 3. NJ/NY Gotham FC –1 Losing Midge Purce for the season with an ACL isn't ideal for anyone, and the injury report seems to be getting longer instead of shorter, but they're showing off their bench depth. Will it be enough to stay in a top spot in our rankings? They'll have to start putting up results soon. 4. Kansas City Current +2 The squad has quickly turned into the highest goal-scoring team in the league. Vanessa DiBernardo has been the key to success and is the clear front-runner for Player of the Month. They'll need to quit conceding so many goals thogh in order to become a true threat. 5. Chicago Red Stars +2 Mallory Swanson is somehow even more back than ever? She opened her goal-scoring account after a near-year-long absence from the pitch with a patellar injury. Her goal in a draw against Orlando makes her the ninth Red Stars player to impact goal contributions this season. 6. Orlando Pride -1 The Pride have the refuse-to-lose mentality down, but there's also no wins to show for their efforts. It's definitely not for lack of attacking attempts, but a true lethal threat has yet to emerge for Orlando. 7. Seattle Reign FC -2 The Reign have shown zero problem with slowing down a game when needed. So-Yun Ji has quickly become the connective tissue in the midfield, but it'll take more in the attacking third to get this squad out of a minor slump. 8. Portland Thorns FC – Backs against the ropes, and the squad finally found a way. The problem is they needed 10 minutes of extra time at home just to scrape out a point against Louisville. Still, another match with more questions than answers for one of the best rosters on paper. 9. Washington Spirit +2 Rookies are embracing their starting roles as winning helps ease any first-year jitters. Wins against two expansion franchises are still wins, but how interim head coach Adrian Gonzalez and the squad measure up against more experienced rosters remains to be seen. 10. Racing Louisville FC –1 Plenty of silver linings for the squad with three consecutive draws, but the group hasn't shown they can pull off the win. They'll keep dropping in the rankings until they figure it out. 11. Angel City FC -1 The group finally showed they could score off a build-up and not just against the run of play or on dead-ball scenarios. But it's still not quite coming together for Angel City when it comes to figuring out their midfield. 12. Houston Dash +2 One win against an expansion club after conceding seven goals over three games is certainly something to celebrate! If Maria Sanchez and Diana Ordonez continue to combine they'll drag the Dash to more success. 13. Bay FC –1 Glimpses of good stuff in the early weeks, but the roster has faded down the stretch in nearly every game at this point. Deyna Castellanos and Racheal Kundananji on the scoreboard could be the start of something special. 14. Utah Royals FC –1 Ally Sentnor is doing it all for the expansion side and there's just not quite enough team cohesion just yet. Still waiting for this club to show what their identity is.

