Rank Team Change Analysis

1. OL Reign – The Reign keep top spot in the power rankings. The team had two games in four days to mark their return from the international window. The crowded schedule was no problem and served to who off the squads depth in with Nikki Stanton, Sam Hiatt, and Olivia Van Der Jagt recording goals in the team's two wins this week

2. Washington Spirit – The team had a dominant week led by Ashley Sanchez and Trinity Rodman. Sanchez led the Spirit in chances created with 5, and Rodman led the club in completed dribbles with 3 as the attacking duo scored goals in their win over Gotham FC.

3. North Carolina Courage – The Courage stay in the top three after another active week by their wingers. Jaelene Daniels, Kiki Pickett, and Taylor Smith all contributed to goals for the Courage this week, with Smith among top five Courage players in shots, shots on target, and chances created.

4. Portland Thorns FC +2 Thorns picked up a big win as they head into the final stretch of the Challenge Cup. The 2021 Challenge Cup champions are clicking at the right time, as Sophia Smith continues to lead the attacking line and new acquisition Hina Suguita gets acclimated. The Japanese international had a big game, recording two goals in their recent win.

5. Kansas City Current – Kansas City Current's ability to pick up results with less possession on the ball has been impressive as they continue to capitalize off set pieces. Kristen Hamilton and Victoria Picket each recorded goals in dead ball situations this week.

6. Chicago Red Stars - 2 The Red Stars drop in the rankings this week as after a quick start, the team settled for a draw, blowing a lead after giving up a foul in a dangerous spot for an equalizer. They had no answers in the attack down the stretch after Pugh was forced to exit the match thanks to the league's concussion protocol.

7. Racing Louisville FC +2 A draw at home pushes Louisville up the rankings. Racing conceded early in the game, but remained active on the ball in an effort to get into dangerous positions. The plan worked out as Emma Ekic scored an equalizer off a second half free kick.

8. NJ/NY Gotham FC – No movement for Gotham in the power rankings as this side continues to have absolutely no dynamism in attack. They've relied on their defensive shape and late game goal heroics for results. Unsurprisingly that leaves them struggling against elite teams in the east and their recent 3-1 loss to the Spirit was an example of sometimes they have no answers.

9. San Diego Wave FC -2 The club dropped down in the standings after two consecutive losses this week. San Diego has had some strong individual performances, and shows flashes of excitement chasing games they find themselves down in, but they need to string together a full 90 minute performance in this league.

10. Houston Dash – Maria Sanchez has been a bright spot, but there needs to be more support for the winger when she's covering all that ground on her own. The Dash now have three consecutive losses and Houston's backline is struggling once more after conceding seven goals in three games.

11. Orlando Pride – The team had a breakthrough on goal thanks to a brace from Darien Jenkins, but their defense has struggled through the entirety of the Challenge Cup.