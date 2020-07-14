The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup continued Monday with the final two games of the tournament's preliminary round. The North Carolina Courage won their fourth game in four tries and the rest of the knockout round field was set. The tournament features eight participants spending roughly a month in Utah with the hopes of taking home the inaugural trophy for the top women's league in the world.
The knockout stage begins Friday. The final will air on CBS while all matches will be available to stream on CBS All Access.
Here's the schedule and kickoff times for the preliminary round and the knockout stage:
|DATE
|MATCHUPS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
Sat., June 27
|FINAL
|CBS & CBS All Access
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Tue., June 30
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Wed., July 1
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Sat., July 4
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Sun., July 5
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Wed., July 8
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Sun., July 12
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Mon., July 13
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Fri., July 17
Quarterfinal: North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns
|12:30 p.m.
|CBS All Access
|Quarterfinal: Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals
|10 p.m.
|CBS All Access
|Sat., July 18
|Quarterfinal: Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC
|12:30 p.m.
|CBS All Access
|Quarterfinal: OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars
|10 p.m.
|CBS All Access
Wed., July 22
Semifinal 1 at Rio Tinto Stadium
|12:30 p.m.
|CBS All Access
|Semifinal 2 at Rio Tinto Stadium
|10 p.m.
|CBS All Access
Sun., July 26
Final at Rio Tinto Stadium
|12:30 p.m.
|CBS & CBS All Access
