The National Women's Soccer League playoffs continue Sunday with the semifinals on CBS Sports Network The top-seeded Portland Thorns will host the fourth-seeded Chicago Red Stars at Providence Park in the day's second matchup. It is a rematch of the 2019 NWSL semifinal, and both teams head into the match on four-game undefeated streaks. Here's what you need to know about the semifinal:

Thorns vs. Red Stars

Date : Sunday, November 14 | Time : 5:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, November 14 | : 5:30 p.m. ET Location : Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon



: Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Storylines

Portland Thorns FC: Head coach Mark Parsons returns to the semifinal with his squad in first place and in a home playoff for the first time since 2018. Over the season Portland averaged 1.3 goals a game which was tied with Washington for the second most in the NWSL behind the Reign (1.5) and their defense gave up 0.7 goals a game, the lowest mark in the league. If fullback Meghan Klingenberg continues her impressive form, the Thorns attack could walk away victorious. Klingenberg sent 12 balls into the penalty area per 90 minutes in the regular season, the most in the NWSL.

Chicago Red Stars: This Chicago side is participating in its sixth consecutive NWSL semifinal. The team defeated Gotham FC 1-0, in the quarterfinal with the lone goal coming from Mallory Pugh. And if the forward can stay active in the final third, it could pave the way for a Red Stars breakthrough vs. Portland. Pugh led the NWSL in fouls drawn in the attacking third with 15. Pugh's attacking counterpart, Kealia Watt, finished the season second in the NWSL in passes played from inside the box at 51. Pugh was third with 50. The team has also relied on their defense to hold narrow leads, and will face a big challenge in doing so on the road in Providence Park. Chicago led the NWSL in set-piece goals with 11 and only gave up three goals on set pieces, which tied with North Carolina and Gotham for the fewest in the NWSL.

Game prediction

Chicago sneaks a goal on a counter but the Thorns finds their finishing and advances into the semifinal. Pick: Portland 2, Chicago 1