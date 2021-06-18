As the United States women's national team continues to prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics with international friendlies and with the NWSL regular season in full swing, USWNT star and Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan is grateful that fans are back in the stands.

"It's just always great to be able to really enjoy, and cheer for athletes and other sports, but the greatest comeback is really what we've all been looking for as athletes and fans. To enjoy sport as a live experience rather than on TV, or rather than at home," said Morgan.

"I think that we've all really went through it the last year, and understand and appreciate more -- like live sports, and being able to go outdoors, and enjoy each other's company."

The 31-year-old striker is fresh off three wins with the U.S. at the Summer Series and will continue preparing for the Olympics with the Pride. Once the final roster for the Olympics is announced in short order, the United States will have a final pair of friendlies against Mexico before they head off to Tokyo in July.

"Playing with your club team has been even more important, so it's been great that we've been on a good run with Orlando, because I've been able to get my confidence back. From pregnancy, and giving birth, and everything, getting 90 minutes game fit and kind of get in the stride of things," said Morgan on spending time playing with her club team.

You can listen to the entire chat below:

Morgan and the Pride are off to a red-hot start this season. The club has yet to lose a game heading into their sixth game of the season, with Morgan scoring in four games. Their impressive streak has the club at the top of the standings with 11 points. Morgan personally believes that her strong NWSL start has benefits beyond the league as well.

"Understanding the Olympics is going to be a lot of games and short period of time, and we're having kind of a similar schedule with the NWSL," Morgan said. "It's a game every three days sometimes. So, it's getting your body back used to that. And it's been a couple years for me, since 2019, since I've been in a tournament with a lot of games in a shorter period of time, so my body needs to get used to that again."

The Pride will resume play on June 20 against fourth place NJ/NY Gotham FC on Paramount+.