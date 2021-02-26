On Wednesday, Olympic organizers announced that athletes and officials will not be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the games in order to participate. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still encouraging those who are taking part in the games to get the vaccine.

Organizers said, "This is to contribute to the safe environment of the Games, but also out of respect for the Japanese people, who should be confident that everything is being done to protect not only the participants, but also the Japanese people themselves."

The IOC published rules and safety regulations called the "Playbook," which gives the first look at how organizers plan to safely carry out the games this summer.

The Playbook goes through a list of rules for the athletes, including asking them to partake in minimal social activity, give a list of people they expect to have contact with and telling them not to use public transportation without permission. Face masks must be worn at all times with the exception of eating, sleeping or in an outdoor space.

Regular COVID-19 testing and temperature checks will be in place for all athletes. If athletes fail to adhere to these rules and regulations they could be barred from competition.

IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi explained the reasoning behind the Playbook.

"The health and safety of everyone at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 are our top priority. We each have our part to play. That's why these Playbooks have been created -- with the rules that will make each and every one of us a sound, safe and active contributor to the Games."

They also provided rules for fans, should they be allowed at the events. Fans are asked not to high-five, handshake, yell, cheer or sing to avoid contact with others.

Those flying to Japan will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours in order to be permitted in the country and those with symptoms from the last two weeks are asked not to travel at all.

Organizers said by spring they will determine the number of fans allowed at the game. It is expected to be much less than the typical number as the COVID-19 cases are still high throughout the world.

Everyone attending the Games must also download the country's government contact tracing app and on the app, needs to give details of every activity they plan to do for the first two weeks they are in Japan.

In April and June two other versions of the Playbook will be published, giving updated versions of their plans.

The rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23 - August 8. The Paralympic Games are scheduled from August 24 - September 5.