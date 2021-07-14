The Olympic baseball competition begins with the group stage involving two groups of three teams each. Within those groups, each team will play a round-robin schedule -- i.e., each team in a group plays each of the other two teams in that same group for a total of six games across both groups. Teams are then ranked based on the results of the group stage, and then the knockout stage begins.

In the knockout stage, teams play under a double-elimination format. The top two seeds from the group stage in essence get a "bye" to the one quarterfinal. Meantime, the two seeds and three seeds will play each other, and the winners of those two games will advance to the other quarterfinal. The losers of those games will go to the loser's bracket and remain in the running for a spot in the semifinals. The winner of each quarterfinal goes to one semifinal, while the other semifinal is populated by the two teams emerging from the loser's bracket.

The winner of each quarterfinal meets in the first semifinal game, and the winner of that contest advances to the gold medal game, The loser will be placed in the second semifinal and face a team advancing from the loser's bracket. The winner of that game will advance to the gold medal game, while the loser will play for the bronze medal.

Standings: Group stage

GROUP A W L Japan 0 0 Mexico 0 0 Dominican Republic 0 0

GROUP B W L Israel 0 0 South Korea 0 0 United States 0 0

Group stage schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Tuesday, July 27

Group A: Dominican Republic vs. Japan, 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Group B: Israel vs. South Korea, 6 a.m.

Group A: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic, 11 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Group B: United States vs. Israel, 6 a.m.

Group A: Japan vs. Mexico, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Group B: South Korea vs. United States, 6 a.m. (NBCSN)

Knockout stage

Saturday, July 31

Game 1: A3 vs. B3, 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Game 2: A2 vs. B2, 6 a.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Game 4: A1 vs. B1, 6 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 a.m.

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 11 p.m.

Semifinal

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 6 a.m.

Bronze Medal Game



Friday, Aug. 6

Game 12 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 11 p.m. (CNBC)

Gold Medal Game

Saturday, Aug. 7

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner, 6 a.m.