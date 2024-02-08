The medals for the 2024 Paris Olympics are going to contain a very famous part of the city's history. On Thursday, the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee unveiled the medals for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and their most notable feature is they contain small pieces of the original iron from the Eiffel Tower.

Each of the gold, silver and bronze medals will contain a piece of the Eiffel Tower, which was originally built in the late 1880s.

The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee wanted to make these specific medals unique, and it seems confident the mission was accomplished.

"There was a huge amount done to try to bring together these precious metals - gold, silver and bronze - with the most precious metal in the Eiffel Tower, the jewel in the French crown," Paris 2024 organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said in a statement. "So what's specific about the 2024 medals is that meshing together, that fusion, that alloy.

"What's impactful for this year will be having a part of the original Eiffel Tower metal, the iron, in these various medals, and so this is what we wanted to do, to infuse all these 2024 athletes with that metal."

The committee worked alongside Chaumet, an expert jewelry company known for making iconic pieces, for the creation of the medals.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to get underway July 26 and run through August 11.