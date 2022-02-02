American snowboarder Chloe Kim became an instant star at the 2018 Winter Olympics when she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal. At just 17, she took home gold in the women's snowboard halfpipe. Since then, she has become an athlete to watch.
Now 21, Kim is back and set to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to defend her gold in the halfpipe. A victory in Beijing would make her the first in the women's halfpipe to take home multiple and consecutive golds.
Her main competition will be American and world runner-up Maddie Mastro, China's Cai Xuetong and Spain's Queralt Castellet. Take a look below to see how to watch Kim compete at the Winter Games.
Women's Halfpipe Qualifying
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
Time: 8: 30 p.m.
Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
TV Channel: NBC
Women's Halfpipe Final
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 9
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
TV Channel: NBC
