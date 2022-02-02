American snowboarder Chloe Kim became an instant star at the 2018 Winter Olympics when she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal. At just 17, she took home gold in the women's snowboard halfpipe. Since then, she has become an athlete to watch.

Now 21, Kim is back and set to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to defend her gold in the halfpipe. A victory in Beijing would make her the first in the women's halfpipe to take home multiple and consecutive golds.

Her main competition will be American and world runner-up Maddie Mastro, China's Cai Xuetong and Spain's Queralt Castellet. Take a look below to see how to watch Kim compete at the Winter Games.

Women's Halfpipe Qualifying

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Time: 8: 30 p.m.

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

TV Channel: NBC

Women's Halfpipe Final

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 9

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

TV Channel: NBC

Click here to see the entire daily schedule for the 2020 Winter Olympics