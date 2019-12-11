Gymnast Aly Raisman will not participate in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Aly Raisman has confirmed that she will not be participating in the 2020 Olympics, according to People magazine. Instead, Raisman does plan to make the trip to Tokyo to support her former teammates.

"I plan to be in Tokyo to cheer everyone on," Raisman said..

Raisman's agent has yet to confirm or deny the report that she's may never return to competition. In a 2018 interview with In Style Magazine, Raisman admitted that it's possible that she will never compete in the gymnastics world again.

Even if Raisman is calling it quits, she has already accomplished so much as an Olympic gymnast. During her Olympic career, Raisman won gold medals for the United States at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Overall, she took three medals at each of those games. Raisman last competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Raisman, 25, had initially planned to return to gymnastics following the 2016 Olympics and at one point expressed a desire to compete in the 2020 Olympics.

"I took a full year off in 2012. I'm going to do the same thing, take a year off, and then I'll begin training again," Raisman said following the 2016 Olympics. "I thought I was in the best shape of my life in 2012. It's even better now. So I'm excited to see what will happen in 2020."

Raisman has since come forward as a victim of doctor Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who is spending the rest of his life in prison for his prolonged sexual abuse. She has released a tell-all book, "Fierce," detailing her abuse, and is now an advocate for victims of sexual abuse.

"I put in a ton of thought whether how I wanted to come forward about this," Raisman told the Associated Press regarding her decision to speak about her abuse in 2017. "What I realized at the end of the day is that I want change and I want people to understand what exactly abuse is. It's very complicated. It's very confusing. I didn't know that I was being abused because I was manipulated so horribly."

Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez, who were teammates of Raisman's at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, are set to compete at the 2020 games.