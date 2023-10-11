Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton is "fighting for her life," according to her daughter McKenna Kelley. On Tuesday, Kelley posted a fundraising campaign for her mother, and the family has received an overwhelming amount of financial support in just a couple of days.

In the post, Kelley said Retton has been in the ICU with a rare form of pneumonia for over a week now, and she is not able to breathe on her own. As Retton battles to stay alive, Kelley has asked for financial support for her mother, who is currently without insurance.

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill," Kelley wrote in her fundraising post. "ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y'all so very much!"

The campaign has already raised over $278,000, which is more than five times the original goal of $50,000. That money has come from 4,935 individual donors, including one who donated $50,000, and the fundraiser has been shared 1,100 times so far.

On Wednesday, as donations for her mother continued to flow in, Kelley posted on Instagram once again. This time, she thanked everyone for the support as Retton keeps fighting with the help of the medical staff.

"My sisters Skyla, Shayla, Emma and I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our Mom. "Mom is in ICU and continues to fight. She is getting incredible medical care! Thank you to all the doctors and nurses! "We ask for for continued prayers and positive thoughts for our mom."

Retton, just 55 years old, is a gymnastics legend. At the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, Retton won a gold medal in the all-round, silver medals in the team event and vault, and she won bronze in the uneven bars and floor exercise.

Retton retired from gymnastics in 1986, and she was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

After her career on the floor, Retton received roles in numerous television shows and movies. She also went on to serve on the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports during George W. Bush's administration.