Russia confirms plans to appeal four-year Olympic ban

Earlier this year, the World Anti-Doping Agency issued a four-year Olympic ban to Russia for manipulating doping data during the 2016 Olympics. On Friday, the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) sent a formal letter to confirm that they are appealing the ban, according to The Associated Press.

Now the case will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to determine Russia's fate. This is the third consecutive Olympic Games that will feature Russia being in the midst of a legal battle over a doping controversy.

The RUSADA claims that it "disputes the (WADA) notice in its entirety," including the evidence of tampering with doping data. The original evidence was submitted in January and was meant to try and rectify the situation.

RUSADA CEO Yuri Ganus submitted a note of protest in addition to Friday's letter and criticized Russian officials. Ganus wasn't on board with the decision to appeal the ban, but was overruled by Russia's sports leaders.

With the ban, the Russian national anthem and flag will not be present at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics or the 2022 World Cup. Russian athletes can compete in Tokyo, but their uniforms cannot have any connection to Russia. The "Olympic Athletes from Russia" is what competitors will be referred to as.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the ban "unfair" and "not corresponding to common sense and law." Putin also added that any bans should be for individual athletes and the entire country shouldn't have to suffer.

"The ball will be in WADA's court and the issue will be discussed in a legal context," Putin said. "We consider the argumentation to be fairly strong and we will see how the issue develops."

Now Russia will head to the courtroom to see their fate for the 2020 Olympics and beyond.