Ruth Jebet, Olympic steeplechase gold medalist, receives four-year ban for doping

Kenyan runner Ruth Jebet was one of the top performers in the 2016 Olympics and has a gold medal from the 3,000-meter steeplechase event to prove it. On Wednesday, Jebet received a four-year ban for an anti-doping violation.

The ban, which is retroactive to Feb. 4, 2018, comes after was suspended for testing positive for recombinant erythropoietin (r-EPO). The Athletes Integrity Unit conducted an investigation at the time of the suspension, which resulted in this ban. The investigation included accusations about Jebet from an outside party as well as a change in lawyers.

At the star of the investigation, Jebet was represented by a law firm that claimed a physiotherapist gave her a package which contained a supplement for hamstring pain. The day after receiving the package, she tested positive for doping. The physiotherapist denied supplying the injection and Jebet's law firm said that it would have to gather additional evidence in October 2018. However, the firm eventually cut ties with Jebet.

Jebet eventually admitted to using r-EPO, but claimed that she wasn't at fault. The AIU upheld the four-year anti-doping ban and revealed that Jebet's claims didn't support the evidence that was gathered.

In 2016, she became the first Bahraini woman to win a gold medal at the Olympics. Her gold medal is not in jeopardy of being taken away.