Simone Biles addresses her brother's triple murder charges: 'My heart aches for everyone involved'

Simone Biles' brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, was charged recently in connection with a triple murder that occurred on New Year's Eve in Ohio. On Sunday evening, Biles made her first statement since the news broke of her brother's arrest. The Olympic gymnast tweeted that her "heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families."

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

Biles went on to say that she hopes that the general public will respect the privacy of her family during the very difficult time.

Biles-Thomas has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and prejury in connection with the Dec. 31 shooting in Cleveland. According to reports, the altercation began when a group of uninvited guests entered a home.

Biles-Thomas allegedly shot 19-year old Delvaunte Johnson, 21-year old Toshaun Banks, and 23-year old Devaughn Gibson. Johnson and Banks were pronounced dead at the scene while Gibson was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Cleveland Police recently identified Biles-Thomas as the shooter and arrested him on Aug. 29 in Georgia. Biles-Thomas is set to be arraigned in Ohio on Sept. 13.

Biles is currently preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and won her sixth national title at the United States Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri last month.