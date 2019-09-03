Simone Biles addresses her brother's triple murder charges: 'My heart aches for everyone involved'
The Olympic gymnast offered her condolences for the families affected by the tragedy
Simone Biles' brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, was charged recently in connection with a triple murder that occurred on New Year's Eve in Ohio. On Sunday evening, Biles made her first statement since the news broke of her brother's arrest. The Olympic gymnast tweeted that her "heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families."
Biles went on to say that she hopes that the general public will respect the privacy of her family during the very difficult time.
Biles-Thomas has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and prejury in connection with the Dec. 31 shooting in Cleveland. According to reports, the altercation began when a group of uninvited guests entered a home.
Biles-Thomas allegedly shot 19-year old Delvaunte Johnson, 21-year old Toshaun Banks, and 23-year old Devaughn Gibson. Johnson and Banks were pronounced dead at the scene while Gibson was taken to a local hospital and later died.
Cleveland Police recently identified Biles-Thomas as the shooter and arrested him on Aug. 29 in Georgia. Biles-Thomas is set to be arraigned in Ohio on Sept. 13.
Biles is currently preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and won her sixth national title at the United States Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri last month.
-
Triathletes DQ'd for holding hands
The bizarre finish took place at a recent Olympic qualifying event
-
Biles wins sixth title
Biles continues to show why she's one of the great gymnasts in the history of the sport
-
Biles frustrated with USA Gymnastics
The American gymnast is set to participate in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships this weekend
-
Semenya ruled ineligible to defend title
The South African runner won't be able to compete in her flagship event
-
2020 Tokyo Olympic medals unveiled
The organizing committee ran a two-year collection campaign for old devices
-
Italy to host 2026 Winter Olympics
Italy gets the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2006