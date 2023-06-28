Simone Biles is returning to the gymnastics floor for the 2023 U.S. Classic, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Biles has not competed in two years after pulling out of the individual all-around at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Biles, along with fellow all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee, will be competing at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on August 4-5. The event will take place one year before the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In 2021, Biles had to pull out of several events at the Tokyo Olympics after getting the "twisties," which is when a gymnast loses his or her spatial awareness while in the air. Biles did compete in the balance beam, and she earned bronze in that event.

Just months after the incident, Biles went on "The Today Show" and explained the pain of having to take a step back from the sport she loves.

"To do something that I've done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I've gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much," Biles said. "It's hard. I'm sorry. And I don't think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I've gone through having a front, I'm proud of myself."

Despite her struggles, Biles remained in Tokyo to support her teammates. Lee won gold in the individual all-round, and the United States women won silver in the team event as Russia took home gold in that category.

As for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Biles has announced whether she will be competing in Paris, but perhaps the 2023 U.S. Classic will be a first step toward getting on the floor in France.