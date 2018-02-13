Winter Olympics: Katie Couric apologizes for implying that the Dutch skate to work

In a tweet on Monday night, Katie Couric apologized for comments that she made about the effectiveness of the Netherlands' ice skating team. In regards to their talent, Couric said that the Dutch skated to work, a comment that was met with a lot of criticism -- including from the U.S. Embassy in the Netherlands.

Did anyone else here Katie Couric’s explanation as to why Dutch skaters are so fast? Tough city #OlympicsOpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/XrlQBKepH8 — Greg DeCelle (@captainq33) February 10, 2018

Hi @katiecouric, please come visit the Netherlands. We'd love to show you all the innovative ways the Dutch get around 🚴🚘⚡🚊🚄🛥️, & are building the future of transportation. Of course, we can also visit our famous skating rinks. Let’s break the ice! https://t.co/6COFp0jlxh — Netherlands Embassy 🇺🇸 (@NLintheUSA) February 12, 2018

It was clearly a line that sounded a lot better in Couric's head, and people took issue with the implication that the Netherlands doesn't have other forms of transportation. There also seemed to be some issues with the "Americanized" version of commentating throughout the Games.

I enjoyed watching the #OpeningCeremony tonight, but after hearing @katiecouric give bewildering/wrong information about the Dutch and ice skating, I wonder if all the other information about Korean culture was also fake. — Elisabeth Bik (@MicrobiomDigest) February 10, 2018

@katiecouric @NBCSports No, the people in The Netherlands don't skate to work or any place else. They drive, ride their bikes, use public transit or walk. Who gathered these facts for you? What's next, for Summer Olympics you say they swim to work in the canals?#NBColympics pic.twitter.com/ETpj8CnVC7 — Jos Duijvestein 🇳🇱 (@JosDuijvestein) February 10, 2018

Couric, however, wanted to make nice with the Dutch afterward, sending out a tweet of her own congratulating the Netherlands on their medals and apologizing for her canal quote.

Congrats #Netherlands on your 🥇count so far! My apologies for being on thin ice for my comments re: skating on canals. I was trying to salute your historical passion for the sport but it didn’t come out that way! I’d ❤️ to visit again & celebrate your success! 🇳🇱 https://t.co/NvYi7LwB2V — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 12, 2018

According to Couric, it was all a simple, albeit silly, misunderstanding.

Couric came out of semi-retirement to broadcast this year's Opening Ceremony, and prepared for these Games on a limited schedule. Even so, it's unlikely that she thought that the Dutch were living in the Dark Ages. The Embassy said that it would be willing to let the comments slide.

We’re letting it slide @katiecouric 😉 and apologies accepted! Enjoy the rest of the Winter Olympics (with hopefully more Dutch medals). We’d love to help you visit the Netherlands to talk about where we’ve been and show you where we’re going. Just say when, and we’ll be there! https://t.co/qD5SIqHS9l — Netherlands Embassy 🇺🇸 (@NLintheUSA) February 13, 2018

Henne Schuwer, the Dutch Ambassador to the United States, said he'd be happy to show Couric the historic canals.

Please do come to the Netherlands @katiecouric. And when (🤞) you do, I’ll be glad

to host you in Amsterdam and show the historic canals. https://t.co/lnobdFDesj — Henne Schuwer (@henneschuwer) February 13, 2018

So no harm no foul, and Couric got a trip to the Netherlands out of the deal. Not a bad turnaround.