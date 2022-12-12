Arizona wrapped up its first full year as a legal sports betting state with a $538 million September, with Arizona sports betting handle increasing nearly 85 percent over last year's September total. During its first 12 full months, Arizona customers wagered nearly $6 billion, with the biggest month being in March, with more than $690 million in sports betting in Arizona handle. Arizona ranks sixth among all legal sports wagering states in 2022 handle through September with more than $4.2 billion. With the world's largest soccer tournament reaching its conclusion, pro football entering a crucial regular season stretch, college football bowl season underway, and basketball in full swing, there's no better time to bet on sports in Arizona. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the largest sportsbooks in the state and is offering a strong Arizona sports betting promo code. New customers can receive get their first bet up $1,250 on Caesars, 1,000 Caesars Rewards Credits, and 1,000 Tier Credits with promo code GAMEFULLC. With not only football, but baseball in its final month of the regular season, basketball and hockey on the way, as well as soccer's largest world tournament, there's no better time to sign up. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to starting winning big with Caesars Sportsbook in Arizona.

Caesars Sportsbook AZ is now offering up to a $1,250 free bet on Caesars. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Arizona*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 12/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Anytime / multiple touchdown wagers: Caesars offers the ability for bettors to wager on if a pro football player will score one, two or more, and three or more touchdowns during the course of that week's game. Depending on the popularity and previous success of the wager, multi-touchdown wagers can be significantly profitable for the bettor who should be able to get at least +300 for even the top players in the game.



Potential Matchups / Look Ahead Lines: Prior to the college football semifinals, Caesars is offering lines on the four potential matchups for the final game. Bettors have the chance to wager on the potential outcomes with semifinal performances and potential injuries not factored in. The bets are considered no contest if the matchup does not take place. It's a way to get value on one side of the spread where a refund is possible as compared to futures, where refunds are not given.



Drive Outcome Wagers: During most pro football and some college football games, Caesars offers the ability for bettors to predict the result of a team's first drive in advance. Potential outcomes include: punt, offensive touchdown, field goal attempt, turnover. Similar bets are available during these games via live wagering.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*AZ only. 21+. New users only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 12/31/22. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP. Standard text rates may apply.