Caesars Sportsbook has taken Michigan online sports betting to another level, and now is the best time to play along with your favorite sports teams at Caesars Sportsbook MI. With football, basketball and hockey all back in action, it's a perfect time for sports fans in the Wolverine State to play along with their favorite teams at Caesars Sportsbook MI by betting on sports in Michigan. If you are new to Michigan mobile sports betting, you can get started by using the latest Caesars Sportsbook MI sign-up offer. With so many sports to choose from right now, you can't go wrong using a Caesars Sportsbook deposit code to place your wager. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Michigan*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. When you click, you may be able to see their latest promo offer(s), if there is an offer at the time. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Prop bet: Caesars Sportsbook will set odds for outcomes other than the final score of a game, making this a popular betting option across all the major sports. Popular prop bets include how many rushing yards a running back will register or how many rebounds a basketball player will have.

Push: If you are placing a spread bet but neither team can cover, the result is a push. If Detroit has closed as a three-point underdog against Miami and then loses the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and it is considered a push. When this happens, all bets on the spread are returned.

Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting style involves placing two or more sides on one wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code on the Caesars landing page.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.