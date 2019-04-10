2019 Gold Cup draw results: USMNT lands Panama in Group D, Mexico paired with Canada in Group A

The 2019 Gold Cup draw took place on Wednesday as 12 teams were placed into four groups containing the United States, Mexico, Honduras and Costa Rica. The six countries that qualified due to participating in the hexagonal for 2018 World Cup qualifying (the four aforementioned plus Panama and Trinidad and Tobago) were drawn with the remaining 10 teams that made it as a result of qualifying via the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League. Mexico is the reigning champion and locked into Group A, while the U.S. will take on 2018 World Cup participant Panama in Group D. Here are all the groups and the schedule of matches, with times yet to be determined.

Format

There are four groups of four, and the top two teams from each group move on to the quarterfinals. Group winners take on group runners-up in the quarters.

How to stream, watch on TV

Groups and Schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 Martinique 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 15

Canada vs. Martinique at Rose Bowl in Pasadena

Mexico vs. Cuba at Rose Bowl in Pasadena

June 19

Cuba vs. Martinique at Broncos Stadium in Denver

Mexico vs. Canada at Broncos Stadium in Denver



June 23

Canada vs. Cuba at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

Martinique vs. Mexico at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 Curacao 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 16

Haiti vs. Bermuda at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose

Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose

June 17

Nicaragua vs. Haiti at Toyota Stadium in Frisco

Costa Rica vs. Bermuda at Toyota Stadium in Frisco



June 24

Bermuda vs. Nicaragua at Red Bull Arena in Harrison

Haiti vs. Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison





Group C GP W D L GD PTS Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bermuda 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 17

Curacao vs. El Salvador at Independence Park in Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Honduras at Independence Park in Jamaica

June 21

El Salvador vs. Jamaica at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston

Honduras vs. Curacao at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston



June 25

Jamaica vs. Curacao at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles

Honduras vs. El Salvador at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles

Group D GP W D L GD PTS United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guyana 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 18

Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Allianz Field in Saint Paul

United States vs. Guyana at Allianz Field in Saint Paul



June 22

Guyana vs. Panama at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland



June 26

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City

Panama vs. United States at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City

Quartefinals

June 29

Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up at NRG Stadium in Houston

Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up at NRG Stadium in Houston



June 30

Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Semifinals

July 2

TBD vs. TBD at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

July 3

TBD vs. TBD at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Final

July 7

TBD vs. TBD at Soldier Field in Chicago