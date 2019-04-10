2019 Gold Cup draw results: USMNT lands Panama in Group D, Mexico paired with Canada in Group A

The 2019 Gold Cup draw took place on Wednesday as 12 teams were placed into four groups containing the United States, Mexico, Honduras and Costa Rica. The six countries that qualified due to participating in the hexagonal for 2018 World Cup qualifying (the four aforementioned plus Panama and Trinidad and Tobago) were drawn with the remaining 10 teams that made it as a result of qualifying via the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League. Mexico is the reigning champion and locked into Group A, while the U.S. will take on 2018 World Cup participant Panama in Group D. Here are all the groups and the schedule of matches, with times yet to be determined.

Format

There are four groups of four, and the top two teams from each group move on to the quarterfinals. Group winners take on group runners-up in the quarters. 

How to stream, watch on TV

The cup will air on Fox Sports in English and Univision in Spanish. You can watch the games on fuboTV (Try for free).

Groups and Schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martinique 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 15
Canada vs. Martinique at Rose Bowl in Pasadena
Mexico vs. Cuba at Rose Bowl in Pasadena

June 19
Cuba vs. Martinique at Broncos Stadium in Denver
Mexico vs. Canada at Broncos Stadium in Denver

June 23
Canada vs. Cuba at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte
Martinique vs. Mexico at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

Group B GP W D L GD PTS
Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0
El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0
Curacao 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 16
Haiti vs. Bermuda at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose
Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose

June 17
Nicaragua vs. Haiti at Toyota Stadium in Frisco
Costa Rica vs. Bermuda at Toyota Stadium in Frisco

June 24
Bermuda vs. Nicaragua at Red Bull Arena in Harrison
Haiti vs. Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison

Group C GP W D L GD PTS
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bermuda 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 17
Curacao vs. El Salvador at Independence Park in Jamaica
Jamaica vs. Honduras at Independence Park in Jamaica

June 21
El Salvador vs. Jamaica at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston
Honduras vs. Curacao at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston

June 25
Jamaica vs. Curacao at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles
Honduras vs. El Salvador at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles

Group D GP W D L GD PTS
United States 0 0 0 0 0 0
Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guyana 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 18
Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Allianz Field in Saint Paul
United States vs. Guyana at Allianz Field in Saint Paul

June 22
Guyana vs. Panama at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

June 26
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City
Panama vs. United States at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City

Quartefinals

June 29
Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up at NRG Stadium in Houston
Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up at NRG Stadium in Houston

June 30
Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Semifinals

July 2
TBD vs. TBD at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

July 3
TBD vs. TBD at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Final

July 7 
TBD vs. TBD at Soldier Field in Chicago

