2019 Gold Cup schedule, scores, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: USA to take on Curaçao in quarterfinals
The tournament got underway on June 15 and ends on July 7
The United States men's national team looks to win its second straight Gold Cup as it shares a bit of the tournament hosting duties this summer. The 2019 installment of the CONCACAF Gold Cup will feature select group stage matches played in Costa Rica and Jamaica before shifting the focus to American venues as 16 teams fight to be the kings of region. The U.S. beat Jamaica in the 2017 final on a late Jordan Morris goal.
This summer's tournament once again sees the U.S. and Mexico enter as the favorites with boast national teams boasting new coaches who joined from Major League Soccer. Gregg Berhalter is now the coach of the U.S., while Mexico hired Tata Martino, fresh off winning MLS Cup with Atlanta United.
Here's how to watch the tournament and the schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Fox Sports will carry the games in English and Univision will carry it in Spanish. For a complete look at how to watch the Gold Cup in Spanish, visit our sister site CNET en Español.
Knockout stage schedule
|Saturday, June 29
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Haiti vs. Canada
7 p.m. ET
Houston
FS1
|Quarterfinal: Mexico vs. Costa Rica
|10 p.m. ET
|Houston
|FS1
|Sunday, June 30
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Jamaica vs. Panama
5:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia
FS1
Quarterfinal: United States vs. Curaçao
8:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia
FS1
|Tuesday, July 2
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: Haiti/Canada vs. Mexico/Costa Rica
10:30 p.m. ET
Glendale
FS1
|Wednesday, July 3
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: United States/Curaçao vs. Jamaica/Panama
9:30 p.m. ET
Nashville
FS1
|Sunday, July 7
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Final: TBD vs. TBD
9:15 p.m. ET
Chicago
FS1
Group stage schedule
|Saturday, June 15
|Venue
Canada 4, Martinique 0
Pasadena
|Mexico 7, Cuba 0
|Pasadena
|Sunday, June 16
|Venue
Haiti 2, Bermuda 1
San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica 4, Nicaragua 0
San Jose, Costa Rica
|Monday, June 17
|Venue
El Salvador 1, Curaçao 0
Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica 3, Honduras 2
Kingston, Jamaica
|Tuesday, June 18
|Venue
Panama 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0
Saint Paul
|United States 4, Guyana 0
|Saint Paul
|Wednesday, June 19
|Venue
Martinique 3, Cuba 0
Denver
Mexico 3, Canada 1
Denver
|Thursday, June 20
|Venue
Haiti 2, Nicaragua 0
Frisco
Costa Rica 2, Bermuda 1
Frisco
|Friday, June 21
|Venue
El Salvador 0, Jamaica 0
Houston
|Curaçao 1, Honduras 0
|Houston
|Saturday, June 22
|Venue
Panama 4, Guyana 2
Cleveland
|United States 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0
|Cleveland
|Sunday, June 23
|Venue
Canada 7, Cuba 0
Charlotte
Mexico 3, Martinique 2
Charlotte
|Monday, June 24
|Venue
Bermuda 2, Nicaragua 0
Harrison
Haiti 2, Costa Rica 1
Harrison
|Tuesday, June 25
|Venue
Jamaica 1, Curaçao 1
Los Angeles
Honduras 4, El Salvador 0
Los Angeles
|Wednesday, June 26
|Venue
Trinidad and Tobago 1, Guyana 1
Kansas City
United States 1, Panama 0
Kansas City
