Atalanta and Marseille will battle it out one more time in the 2024 UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday. Both sides put up a fight in the first leg of the competition in France last week, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Now, home side Atalanta will try to punch their ticket to their first ever European final, and should be confident after winning each of their last three Serie A matches. Marseille most recently defeated Lens, 2-1, in Ligue 1 play.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Atalanta vs. Marseille odds list the Italian side as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Marseille as the +350 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Marseille vs. Atalanta

Atalanta vs. Marseille date: Thursday, May 9

Atalanta vs. Marseille time: 3 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Marseille live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

Europa League picks for Marseille vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Atalanta vs. Marseille, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -145 payout. While the first leg of the competition was low-scoring, it followed a trend both teams are on of finding the back of the net. The expert expects this to continue for both sides.

Sutton notes that Marseille have scored at least once in each of their last seven games overall, while also conceding at least once in nine of their last 10 games. This is good news for Atalanta, who have scored two or more goals in each of their last five fixtures. Atalanta have also played well at home this season, only being shut out once back in October.

