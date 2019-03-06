2019 UEFA Champions League odds, betting lines, picks for PSG vs. Manchester United, FC Porto vs. AS Roma

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues Wednesday when FC Porto hosts AS Roma and Manchester United travels to France to face Paris-Saint Germain. Both games begin at 3 p.m. ET. PSG takes a commanding 2-0 lead into Wednesday's match, while Roma holds a slight 2-1 advantage over Porto. Oddsmakers list PSG at -225 odds to win (risk $225 to win $100), while Manchester United is going off at +590 (risk $100 to win $590). The draw is +360, and the over-under for total goals scored is 3. Meanwhile, Porto is a slight money line favorite at -120, while the over-under is 2.5. Before you make any Champions League picks and predictions for the round of 16, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent!

And the model is off to a blistering start in the 2019 Champions League round of 16. It made some huge calls during the first leg, which included Paris Saint-Germain (+205) over Manchester United, AS Roma (-100) over FC Porto, Tottenham (+110) over Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid (-120) over Ajax. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, Sumpter has set his sights on Wednesday's round of 16 matches. We can tell you the model is leaning toward the over in PSG vs. Manchester United, but its much stronger play is on the money line, saying one side has all the value. You can only see those picks at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that PSG boasts one of the most potent attacks in Europe. Even without Neymar and Edinson Cavani, PSG has been able to find the net with regularity. In fact, Thomas Tuchel's side has scored three or more goals in three of their past four games. And they've scored a remarkable 35 goals in their past 10 Champions League home games.

PSG's attack is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has been in superb form since winning the World Cup with France last year. The 20-year-old has scored 24 goals in 21 French Ligue 1 games this season.

But just because PSG can score in bunches doesn't mean it will earn a victory against Manchester United on Wednesday or provide value on the money line.

The model also knows Manchester United is unbeaten in 15 of its past 16 games after former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as interim manager. Plus, the Red Devils have scored in every away game since their managerial change. A major factor in United's scoring ability has been the resurgence of Romelu Lukaku, who's scored four goals in his last two games.

So which sides should you back on Wednesday? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which Champions League teams you need to be all over on Wednesday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.