Watch Now: Champions League: RB Leipzig vs PSG Preview 2.0 ( 6:46 )

The 2020 UEFA Champions League semifinals kick-off on Tuesday with an intriguing matchup between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig. PSG earned a dramatic come from behind victory over Atalanta in the quarterfinals, while RB Leipzig pulled off the upset against Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time in its history. American Tyler Adams scored the game-winning goal against Atletico Madrid, his first in his RB Leipzig career. PSG, meanwhile, sealed their third-straight Ligue 1 title this season.

The latest Champions League odds from William Hill list PSG as a -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while RB Leipzig is going off at +325. The draw is +305 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you make any PSG vs. RB Leipzig picks or Champions League predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model has made some huge calls in the Champions League knockout stage, correctly predicting Juventus' (-185) victory over Lyon, Barcelona (-165) knocking off Napoli and Bayern Munich (-270) cruising past Chelsea. The model was also all over Bayern's (-104) historic win over Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tuesday's Champions League semifinal and revealed its picks for PSG vs. RB Leipzig over at SportsLine.

Top predictions for PSG vs. RB Leipzig

The model is leaning under 3.5 goals in Tuesday's showdown between PSG and RB Leipzig. RB Leipzig is making its first appearance in a Champions League semifinal, but the Red Bulls will be without one of their best playmakers on Tuesday. RB Leipzig suffered a devastating blow to its offensive attack when forward Timo Werner signed with Chelsea this summer, electing to make the transfer before RB Leipzig's Champions League tilt against Atletico Madrid. Werner contributed 28 goals and eight assists in 34 Bundesliga matches for RB Leipzig this season.

PSG, meanwhile, features one of the most potent scoring attacks in all of Europe, with the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi and Neymar. Mbappé has scored 30 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this season, including five goals in his last eight Champions League fixtures. Icardi has 20 goals and four assists in all competitions this season, while Neymar has 19 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

However, RB Leipzig's defense has conceded one or fewer goals in six of their nine Champions League fixtures this season, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the under on Tuesday.

How to make Champions League picks for PSG vs. RB Leipzig

The model has also locked in a strong money line pick for PSG vs. RB Leipzig. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own Champions League picks.

So who wins PSG vs. RB Leipzig? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the PSG vs. RB Leipzig money line has all the value, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.