It's hard to believe it, but the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage is over. Action now shifts to win-or-go-home scenarios with the round of 16 kicking off on Saturday with the United States women's national team facing Sweden on Sunday. It's been a tournament of upsets, shockers, wild moments and more and it's safe to say that much more is expected in the most competitive Women's World Cup that we've seen.

Ahead of the action, here are our picks:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Picks





Sandra Herrera Pardeep Cattry Mike Goodman Roger Gonzalez Chuck Booth Champions England England USWNT England England Runners-up USWNT Netherlands France Spain Japan Golden Boot Lauren James Lauren James Lauren James Hinata Miyazawa Hinata Miyazawa Top assister Lauren James Lauren James

Lauren James Lauren James Lauren James Golden Ball Lauren James Lauren James

Sophia Smith Aitana Bonmati Lauren James

Champions

Herrera: The knockout rounds are a reset button and experienced teams might have the upper edge moving forward. Health and availability might be the x-factor for tight and tense games. Australia will have the entire country on their side as co-hosts but limited availability for Sam Kerr will still be a concern for the team. Look for the winner of USA and Sweden to be a tough opponent out of the round of 16, but England and Japan enter the knockouts as the most in-form teams. They carry two early candidates for Golden Boot and Golden Ball in Lauren James and Hinata Miyazawa.

Cattry: Expects few blowouts at this point in the tournament, when the teams that showed glimpses of title-winning quality will ride the highs of the group stage into the knockouts. Sides like the Netherlands, Japan, and England will be able to pair that with experience, while France may finally have what it takes to qualify for their first semifinal since 2011. England, out of all of the teams left, have the best shot at meeting the moment and at this point are the team to beat for the World Cup title.

Booth: In what has been an unpredictable World Cup so far seeing major nations like Brazil, Germany, and Canada crash out during the group stage, the madness will continue in the knockouts as well with South Africa securing another upset. But as things go on, the cream will rise to the top as Lauren James pushes England forward and the United States leans on their strong defense until running into a relentless Japan side. With Japan and England meeting in the final, two Golden Boot contenders will clash as these high powered sides play a final fit for the ages.

Golden Ball

Herrera: Lauren James - England leaned on peak player performances during the Euros with Beth Mead scoring the goals and play running through Kiera Walsh. Mead missed the World Cup with an ACL injury and now Walsh is unavailable for unforeseen amount of time after sustaining a knee injury in the group stage. A new hero has emerged for the Lionesses at just the right time for the biggest tournament in their program's history in James, with three goals and three assists so far. If she can keep producing there's no stopping England.

Cattry: Lauren James. If England go all the way, James will no doubt be crucial to their success. The team struggled to score early on at the World Cup, but James' abilities provided a breath of fresh air and allowed England to demonstrate their title credentials. She's already a contender for the golden boot with three goals to her name, and she should be a consistent contributor if England make a deep run.

Booth: Lauren James coming into the starting lineup for England could've saved their World Cup with three goals and three assists in only two games started. After powering the Lionesses to winning the World Cup title, James will continue to shine as the best player at the World Cup doing it all in the center of the park.

Bracket picks

Herrera

Round of 16

Spain 2, Switzerland 1

Japan 2, Norway 1

Netherlands 3, South Africa 1

USWNT 2, Sweden 1

England 3, Nigeria 1

Australia 1, Denmark 0

Colombia 0, Jamaica 1 (AET)

Morocco 0, France 2



Quarterfinals

Spain 1, Netherlands 2

USWNT 2, Japan 1

France 1, Australia 0

England 2, Jamaica 0



Semifinals

USWNT 0, Netherlands 0 (USWNT win in PKs, 4-3)

France 1, England 2



Third-place game

France 2, Netherlands 1



Final

England 1, USWNT 0

Cattry

Round of 16

Switzerland 0, Spain 2

Netherlands 3, South Africa 0

Japan 2, Norway 0

Sweden 1, USWNT 1 (USWNT advance on penalties)

Australia 1, Denmark 0 (AET)

France 3, Morocco 0

England 2, Nigeria 1 (AET)

Colombia 1, Jamaica 0



Quarterfinals

Spain 0, Netherlands 1 (AET)

Japan 1, USWNT 0

Australia 1, France 2

England 2, Colombia 0



Semifinals

Netherlands 2, Japan 1

France 1, England 2 (AET)



Third place

France 2, Japan 0



Final

England 2, Netherlands 0



Gonzalez

Round of 16

Spain 2, Switzerland 1

Japan 2, Norway 1

Netherlands 4, South Africa 1

USWNT 2, Sweden 1 (AET)

England 3, Nigeria 0

Australia 1, Denmark 0

Colombia 2, Jamaica 1

France 4, Morocco 0

Quarterfinals

Spain 1, Netherlands 0

Japan 1, USWNT 0

France 2, Australia 1

England 2, Colombia 0 (AET)

Semifinals

Spain 1, Japan 0

England 2, France 0

Third-place game

France 1, Japan 0



Final

England 1, Spain 0

Goodman

Round of 16

Spain 2, Switzerland 0Japan 1, Norway 0

Netherlands 3, South Africa 2

USWNT 2, Sweden 0

England 3, Nigeria 0

Australia 2, Denmark 0

Colombia 0, Jamaica 0 (Jamaica 5-4 on penalties)

France 4, Morocco 0

Quarterfinals

Spain 0, Netherlands 1

Japan 1, USWNT 2

France 2, Australia 0

England 1, Jamaica 0 (AET)

Semifinals

Netherlands 0, USWNT 1

England 1, France 1 (France 5-3 on penalties)

Third-place game

Netherlands 0, England 1



Final

France 1, USWNT 3

Booth

Round of 16

Spain 2, Switzerland 1

Japan 3, Norway 0

Netherlands 1, South Africa 2

USWNT 1, Sweden 1 (USWNT on Pens 5-4)

England 2, Nigeria 0

Australia 1, Denmark 0

Colombia 2, Jamaica 1

France 3, Morocco 1

Quarterfinals

Spain 3, South Africa 1

USWNT 1, Japan 2

France 2, Australia 1

England 3, Colombia 1

Semifinals

Japan 2, Spain 1

France 0, England 1

Third-place game

France 2, Spain 1

Final

Japan 1, England 2