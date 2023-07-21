The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is underway and what a tournament it will be. The entire globe is tuned into soccer's biggest stage as 32 nations battle it out for a chance to raise the cup. It's the first time the women's tournament will feature this expanded 32 team field, and each country has been split into eight groups of four teams, just like the format of the men's edition. The United States women's national team have been drawn into Group E and they will kick off their World Cup title defense on Friday against Vietnam.
You can watch every single match of the competition on the Fox Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)
Viewing information
- Date: Friday, July 21 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand
- TV: Fox | Live stream: Fox Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: USA -75000; Draw +2800; Vietnam +5000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Take a look at the groups, standings, and schedule:
All times Eastern
Group A
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Switzerland
1
1
0
0
2
0
2
3
New Zealand
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
3
Norway
1
0
0
1
0
0
-1
0
Philippines
1
0
0
1
0
1
-2
0
Thursday, July 20
New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Friday, July 21
Philippinesn 0, Switzerland 2
Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. on FS1
Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m. on FS1
Sunday, July 30
Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m. on Fox
Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m. on FS1
Group B
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Australia
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
3
Canada
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
Nigeria
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
Ireland
1
0
0
1
0
1
-1
0
Thursday, July 20
Australia 1, Ireland 0
Nigeria 0, Canada 0
Wednesday, July 26
Canada vs. Ireland, 8 a.m. on FS1
Thursday, July 27
Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. on FS1
Monday, July 31
Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m. on Fox
Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. on FS1
Group C
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Spain
1
1
0
0
3
0
3
3
Japan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Zambia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Costa Rica
1
0
0
1
0
3
-3
0
Friday, July 21
Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
Saturday, July 22
Zambia vs. Japan, 3 a.m. on FS1
Wednesday, July 26
Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m. on FS1
Monday, July 31
Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m. on Fox
Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m. on FS1
Group D
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
China
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Denmark
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
England
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Haiti
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Saturday, July 22
England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. on Fox
Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m. on Fox
Friday, July 28
England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. on FS1
China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m. on FS1
Tuesday, Aug. 1
China vs. England, 7 a.m. on Fox
Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m. on FS1
Group E
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Netherlands
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Portugal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
United States
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Vietnam
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Friday, July 21
USA vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. on Fox
Sunday, July 23
Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Wednesday, July 26
USA vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. on Fox
Thursday, July 27
Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Portugal vs. USA, 3 a.m. on Fox
Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m. on FS1
Group F
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Brazil
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
France
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jamaica
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Panama
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sunday, July 23
France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m. on Fox
Monday, July 24
Brazil vs. Panama, 7 a.m. on FS1
Saturday, July 29
France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. on Fox
Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. on Fox
Wednesday, Aug. 2
France vs. Panama, 6 a.m. on Fox
Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. on FS1
Group G
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Argentina
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Italy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
South Africa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sweden
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sunday, July 23
Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m. on FS1
Monday, July 24
Italy vs. Argentina, 2 a.m. on FS1
Thursday, July 27
Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, July 29
Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m. on Fox
South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m. on FS1
Group H
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Colombia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Germany
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
South Korea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Morocco
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Monday, July 24
Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m. on FS1
Colombia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. on FS1
Sunday, July 30
Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m. on FS1
South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m. on Fox
Thursday, Aug. 3
South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m. on Fox
Morocco vs. Colombia, 6 a.m. on FS1
Round of 16
Saturday, Aug. 5
1A vs. 2C, 1 a.m. on FS1
1C vs. 2A, 4 a.m. on FS1
1E vs. 2G, 10 p.m. on Fox
Sunday, Aug. 6
1G vs. 2E, 5 a.m. on Fox
Monday, Aug. 7
1D vs. 2B, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
1B vs. 2D, 6:30 a.m. on FS1
Tuesday, Aug. 8
1H vs. 2F, 4 a.m. on FS1
1F vs. 2H, 7 a.m. on FS1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Aug. 10
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. on Fox
Friday, Aug. 11
TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 a.m. on Fox
Saturday, Aug. 12
TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 a.m. on Fox
Semifinals
Tuesday, April 15
TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox
Wednesday, April 16
TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox
Third place
Saturday, Aug. 19
TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox
Final
Sunday, Aug. 20
TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox