The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is just around the corner, and the Americans have a chance to make history yet again. The USWNT enter the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 as the back-to-back defending champions, and if they're able to win it all, the U.S. will be the first nation to ever three-peat. The action kicks off on Thursday, July 20, with the Americans opening against Vietnam on Friday, July 21. The latest 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the USWNT as the +225 favorites (risk $100 to win $225) to win their third consecutive world title.

However, they'll face plenty of competition from the likes of England (+375), Germany (+650), Spain (+700), France (+800) and co-host Australia (+1200). Should your 2023 Women's World Cup picks include the USWNT winning it all, or will the Americans fall short of their ultimate goal? Before locking in any 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks or USWNT predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 predictions

Sutton is backing the United States to make the semifinal at -160 odds (risk $160 to win $100). The USWNT is loaded with veterans who have the experience on the biggest stage. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O'Hara and Julie Ertz have all notched double-digit World Cup caps, giving much-needed experience to a team that features 14 players set to make their World Cup debuts.

Among those making their World Cup debuts are Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith, two players who can be difference makers for the U.S. Rodman scored a brace in USA's 2-0 victory over Wales on July 9, the Americans' final tune-up game before leaving for Australia and New Zealand.

"The U.S. have won a medal in every Women's World Cup tournament, winning four golds, one silver and three bronzes," Sutton told SportsLine. "I see history repeating itself again this summer in Australia and New Zealand."

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds

United States +225

England +375

Germany +650

Spain +700

France +800

Australia +1200

Sweden +1400

Netherlands +1800

Canada +2500

Brazil +2500

Japan +3000

Norway +6500

Denmark +8000

South Korea +10000

Portugal +10000

Italy +15000

New Zealand +15000

China +15000

Haiti +15000

Colombia +15000

Ireland +20000

Zambia +25000

Switzerland +25000

Argentina +30000

South Africa +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Jamaica +50000

Nigeria +75000

Morocco +75000

Vietnam +100000

Panama +100000

Philippines +100000

2023 Women's World Cup groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea