Superstar Megan Rapinoe will have her swan song at the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The veteran forward and international soccer icon enters her fourth Women's World Cup having competed for the USWNT for 17 years, scoring 63 goals in 199 matches for the United States. Her stellar 2019 season earned her the Ballon d'Or as the FIFA women's player of the year, and her six goals for USWNT in World Cup play that year earned her the Golden Boot as the top scorer. Now she laces up one last time as USWNT looks for a three-peat at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
It's no surprise the latest 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the USWNT as the +225 favorites to win their third consecutive world title. Notable competition that could upset the reigning champs include England (+375), Germany (+650), Spain (+700), France (+800) and co-host Australia (+1200). Should your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks include the USWNT winning it all, or will the Americans fall short of their ultimate goal? Before locking in any 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks or USWNT predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Brandt Sutton has to say.
Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.
Now, Sutton has broken down the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from all sides and released his top picks and predictions for the USWNT.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 predictions
Sutton is backing the United States to make the semifinal at -160 odds (risk $160 to win $100). In addition to their bevy of veteran superstars, Team USA has some up-and-comers on this year's squad that make them more powerful than ever. That includes 21-year-old forward Trinity Rodman, who scored both of USWNT's goals in a 2-0 win against Wales on July 9.
The U.S. is expected to make quick work of Group E competing against Portugal, Vietnam and the Netherlands. The winner of Group E will play the runners-up from Group G, and with Argentina favored to top the group, USWNT could face either Italy, Sweden or South Africa in that matchup. USWNT would then face a team from Group A or C in the quarterfinals, and none of those eight teams even crack the FIFA Top 10. This sets up USWNT for a path back to the semifinal in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
"The U.S. have won a medal in every Women's World Cup tournament, winning four golds, one silver and three bronzes," Sutton told SportsLine. "I see history repeating itself again this summer in Australia and New Zealand."
How to make 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks
Sutton has locked in his best bets to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, focusing on the USWNT. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. He's also locked in two plus-money wagers.
So how will the USWNT perform in the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, and where does all the betting value lie?
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds
United States +225
England +375
Germany +650
Spain +700
France +800
Australia +1200
Sweden +1400
Netherlands +1800
Canada +2500
Brazil +2500
Japan +3000
Norway +6500
Denmark +8000
South Korea +10000
Portugal +10000
Italy +15000
New Zealand +15000
China +15000
Haiti +15000
Colombia +15000
Ireland +20000
Zambia +25000
Switzerland +25000
Argentina +30000
South Africa +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Jamaica +50000
Nigeria +75000
Morocco +75000
Vietnam +100000
Panama +100000
Philippines +100000
2023 Women's World Cup groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Canada
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Group C
Costa Rica
Japan
Spain
Zambia
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea