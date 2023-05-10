UEFA Champions League semifinal action continues on Wednesday when Serie A heavyweights AC Milan and Inter Milan collide. The rivals are within two points of one another in the Serie A table, with Inter Milan in fourth place with 63 points, while AC Milan is fifth with 61. Inter Milan have won five consecutive matches, outscoring the opposition 15-1 during that stretch. AC Milan have not dropped a match since April 2, and is 3-0-5 during that stretch.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+ at the San Siro in Milan, Italy. Caesars Sportsbook lists Inter Milan as the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in its latest AC Milan vs. Inter Milan odds, with AC Milan the +215 underdogs. A draw is priced at +195 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Inter Milan vs. AC Milan picks, you need to see the UEFA Champions League predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 112-77-6 for a profit of $3,800 for $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down AC Milan vs. Inter Milan from every angle and just revealed his Champions League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Inter Milan vs. AC Milan:

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan spread: AC Milan +0.5 (-170), Inter Milan -0.5 (+140)

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan over/under: 2.5 goals

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan money line: AC Milan +215, Inter Milan +145, Draw +195

ACM: AC Milan have a goal differential of plus-16 in Serie A action

INT: Inter Milan have scored 62 goals in Serie A play, the second-most

Why you should back Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez continues to lead the offense with 23 goals in 49 overall appearances, including 19 goals and five assists in Serie A play. Martinez has scored five goals and had two assists over the past five matches, including back-to-back two-goal performances against Lazio on April 30 and Verona on May 3. He has 16 shots, including 10 shots on target in that span. He is in his fifth season with Inter Milan, and has registered 77 goals in 169 Serie A matches.

Midfielder Nicolo Barella is also a force on offense. In 32 matches, including 29 starts, he has registered five goals and six assists in league play. In Italian Cup action against Juventus, he assisted the lone goal on April 26. The 26-year-old Italian is in his fourth season with Inter Milan, and has 19 goals in 180 overall appearances. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back AC Milan

Forward Rafael Leao has become AC Milan's top scoring option. He leads the side with 12 goals and seven assists in 32 appearances in Serie A action, including 25 starts. In a 2-0 victory over Lecce on April 23, he scored both goals on three shots, including two on target. The 23-year-old from Portugal is in his fourth season with AC Milan, and has scored 40 goals in 159 overall appearances during that span. Leao is questionable for Wednesday's clash with a muscle injury.

Forward Olivier Giroud is second on the side with eight goals and five assists in Serie A action. Giroud scored AC Milan's lone goal in a 1-1 draw with Napoli on April 18 in UEFA Champions League quarterfinal action, and added an assist in Saturday's win over Lecce. He has five goals and two assists in UEFA Champions League play. The 36-year-old Frenchman is in his second year with AC Milan, scoring 27 goals in 79 overall appearances. See who to back at SportsLine.

