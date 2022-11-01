AC Milan face RB Salzburg and this is going the be a crucial match as both sides need to win to go to the next round. Stefano Pioli's team need at least a draw, while the guests have to score the full three points to access to the UEFA Champions League's round of 16. AC Milan currently have seven points after five games, while the Austrian side have six. Chelsea are at the top of the table with ten points, while Dinamo Zagreb have four and are at the bottom of the group. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 2 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 2 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -200; Draw +340; RB Salzburg +500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

AC Milan: Coach Stefano Pioli asked for a reaction after a disappointing Serie A defeat against Torino. Star winger Rafael Leao missed some key opportunities and he's called for a totally different performance against RB Salzburg on Wednesday. At the same time French striker Olivier Giroud already showed in the past that he can be a crucial and experienced player when it's needed. This is one of the games where his experience is necessary and can become a factor for the final result of the match.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

RB Salzburg: There are quite a lot of expectations around the name of striker Noah Okafor ahead of Wednesday's clash. The RB Salzburg striker was definitely one of the most underrated players of the current Champions League as he scored three goals in the first five games of the group stage and wants to make an impact against AC Milan as well.

Prediction

Stefano Pioli's team can't miss the opportunity to qualify for the next round and need to react after a disappointing defeat against Torino. Pick: AC Milan 2, RB Salzburg 0.