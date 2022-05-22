AC Milan is close to securing a Serie A title, but it all comes down to its the final match of the season when the side visits Sassuolo. The Rossoneri have won their last five league games and only need a tie to win the Scudetto. However, Sassuolo poses a threat after having defeated Milan 3-1 earlier this season and will be confident coming off of a victory over Bologna last weekend. With a chance at glory on the line, this is one final match you won't want to miss. You can catch all the action when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy is set for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest AC Milan vs. Sassuolo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Milan as the -235 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Sassuolo as the +600 underdog. A draw is priced at +380 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Sassuolo

Sassuolo vs. AC Milan date: Sunday, May 22

Sassuolo vs. AC Milan time: 12 p.m. ET

Sassuolo vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Sassuolo

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 88-64 in his last 152 soccer picks, returning over $2,700 for $100 bettors.

For AC Milan vs. Sassuolo, Sutton is picking under 3.5 goals to be scored for a -140 payout. Only one match in the last six between these two teams has produced more than 3.5 goals, and that was at San Siro earlier this season. That is also part of why the expert predicts the visitors will keep a clean sheet based on how impenetrable their defense has been this season, especially over the last month.



"The Rossoneri have recorded a shutout in two of their last three games, and with so much at stake on Sunday, I expect Milan's backline to be extremely disciplined on the road," Sutton told SportsLine. "Goalkeeper Mike Maignan has recorded the most clean sheets (16) in Serie A this season, and he has the highest save percentage (78 percent) in the league as well."

