Hellas Verona are fighting to stay in Italian Serie A next season, but the path there is a battle against host AC Milan on Sunday on Paramount+. Verona sit at the top of the relegation zone with 31 points and need all the help they can get to leapfrog Spezia in the standings and stay in Italy's top flight. Meanwhile, AC Milan have secured a top-four spot in the Italian Serie A table heading into the final match of the 2022-23 season. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest AC Milan vs. Verona odds from Caesars Sportsbook list AC Milan as the -127 favorites (risk $127 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Verona as the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Verona vs. AC Milan

AC Milan vs. Verona date: Sunday, June 4

AC Milan vs. Verona time: 3 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Verona live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Verona vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For AC Milan vs. Verona, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -120 payout. This is a crucial match for Verona, and since they have scored at least once in five of their last seven league games, the expert expects the visitors will find the back of the net.

It doesn't hurt that AC Milan have also conceded in four of their last six fixtures. The Rossoneri also play well at home, so they are also expected to score on Sunday.

"AC Milan have already clinched a top-four spot, so I don't expect they'll field their strongest starting XI," Sutton told SportsLine. "Milan have been shoutout just once at home all season in Serie A play, which bodes well against a Verona side that will be pressing for goals, ultimately leaving gaps for a counterattack." Stream the game here.

